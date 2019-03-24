Georgia Fowler Leaves Little To The Imagination In A See-Through White Shirt

Kiwi model Georgia Fowler, who is popular on social media for posing her sultry snaps every week, recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans and followers with a very suggestive picture. And not only her followers but the risque picture caught the attention of everyone who landed on the photo through their Instagram feed.

In the picture, the 26-year-old model was featured wearing a see-through, white shirt which she tied at the front and teamed it with a pair of white pants. Since the picture was monochromatic, it looked as if the ensemble was white but the exact color of her outfit could not be ascertained.

The model accessorized with multiple pendants and hoop earrings and left her shirt unbuttoned to provide a generous view of her bare chest. And not only that but Georgia revealed that she had ditched her bra which allowed her to put her nipples on full display through her semi-transparent shirt.

The picture was captured against the backdrop of some trees and Georgia looked away from the camera to flash a candid smile while squinting her eyes — which shows that she was trying to look at something at a distant location. Even in the caption, she mentioned that she is feeling “perplexed” but didn’t give more information and left it for her fans to make guesses and interpret the caption in whichever way they wanted.

Within less than an hour of having been posted and as of the writing of this piece, Georgia’s picture amassed close to 8,000 likes and many comments wherein fans and followers drooled over the model’s sexiness and praised her in explicit terms.

Commenting on her beauty, one fan wrote that she is absolutely stunning and used all caps to express his excitement, while another one requested the model to “free the nipple” and pose nude — which she wouldn’t do because of Instagram’s policy of nudity.

Another fan called her “absolutely divine” while others, per usual, expressed their love and admiration for the model by using hearts and kiss emojis.

Georgia had been posting a number of risque photographs throughout the week. In one of the pics, she could be seen flaunting her model figure and long legs while wearing a black bikini and lying on a sofa. Similarly, as The Inquisitr earlier noted, she also posted several pictures while donning a barely-there red bikini while enjoying a getaway in Grand Cayman Beach Suites — a resort in the Cayman Islands.

And now that the week has almost come to an end, fans will eagerly wait for Georgia to share some sultry posts in the coming week again.