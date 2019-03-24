Diana Ross Defends Michael Jackson Amid ‘Leaving Neverland’ Backlash

Diana Ross is finally speaking out about her late friend, Michael Jackson, following the backlash from the Leaving Neverland documentary, which aired on HBO earlier this month.

According to Deadline, Diana Ross took to her Twitter account on Saturday to make a statement about Michael Jackson, defending the late singer against the horrific sexual abuse allegations brought against him by two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, in the Leaving Neverland film.

“This is what’s on my heart this morning. I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE,” Ross wrote via social media.

Diana’s tweet comes just one day after Barbra Streisand created some controversy among fans when she spoke out about the documentary, saying that Jackson’s accusers, Robson and Safechuck were “thrilled” to be with the King of Pop, and that the alleged sexual abuse “didn’t kill them.”

“To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone. The stories these two young men shared were painful to hear, and I feel nothing but sympathy for them. The single most important role of being a parent is to protect their children. It’s clear that the parents of the two young men were also victimized and seduced by fame and fantasy,” Streisand later clarified, following backlash from her original statement.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr the backlash from Leaving Neverland has been severe. Michael Jackson’s music sales and streaming have declined, his songs have been banned by some radio stations, an episode of The Simpsons featuring his voice has been pulled from rotation, and MJ items from museums are being removed.

In addition, The Inquisitr reports that Michael’s only daughter, Paris Jackson, allegedly attempted suicide following the aftermath of the documentary, and fans have been debating each other online about Jackson’s guilt and/or innocence.

Following the airing of the film, TMZ caught up with Wade Robson, one of the men who claims that they were abused by Jackson starting as a young boy and continuing until he was a teenager.

Wade told the outlet that he doesn’t really care if fans continue to listen to Michael Jackson’s music, but instead he would like for fans to think long and hard about the people they are idolizing, adding that many survivors of sexual abuse have reached out to him since watching the documentary.