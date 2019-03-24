Trump Allies Celebrate End Of Russia Probe

President Donald Trump’s allies who were implicated in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference are relieved and celebrating the fact that Mueller has finally brought his investigation to an end, The Hill reports.

The Russia probe lasted for nearly two years, and dozens of President Trump’s friends, confidants, and allies have been implicated in the alleged crimes. Mueller submitted his final report to Attorney General William Barr yesterday, officially wrapping up the investigation.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, information currently available to the public suggests that Mueller has failed to prove collusion. According to Department of Justice officials, the special counsel has no seal indictments and is not recommending further indictments, which means that no American has been charged or indicted for conspiring with Russia to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.

This does not mean that Donald Trump’s legal troubles are over, however. During a conference call, House Democrats discussed the ongoing probes into Trump’s business dealings and his relationship with Russia’s president Vladimir Putin, concluding that — regardless of what Mueller’s report shows, once and if it is made available to the public — the investigations will continue.

Impeachment is not on the table, however, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still arguing that impeaching Trump would divide the country, given that the Republican Party would never accept such an outcome.

The president’s son Donald Trump Jr, conservative conspiracy theorist and Trump ally Jerome Corsi, and former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page are all busy celebrating the end of Mueller’s probe, according to the Hill.

“I just want to do whatever I can to expose the truth,” Page told the publication, adding that he has “never had any concerns” about the investigations pertaining to him. Page came under scrutiny for establishing contacts with Russian nationals during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi said that he feels “vindicated,” adding that Justice Department officials’ statements mean that he will not be indicted. Corsi, who is a close friend of another Mueller probe figure Roger Stone, also pushed back against claims that the Southern District of New York might be looking to indict those implicated in Mueller’s probe.

“That would be really cute if they said they were done and they referred it to somebody else,” he said.

The Hill‘s source familiar with Donald Trump Jr.’s thinking said that the president son viewed the end of Mueller’s probe as final proof that there is no collusion. The source also dismissed concerns that Trump Jr. could face charges from other branches of the Justice Department.