Lea Michele Rocks Tiny Bikini During Tropical Honeymoon With Zandy Reich

Lea Michele flaunted her beach ready bikini body on social media this week. The former Glee star showed off her famous figure while on her honeymoon with her new husband, Zandy Reich, over the weekend.

According to The Daily Mail, Lea Michele is currently in a tropical paradise with white sand beaches, and that means she’s wearing a lot of skimpy bikinis. This weekend she posted photos of herself rocking a bright neon orange bathing suit as she showcased all of her assets on Instagram.

In the sexy snapshot, Lea is seen standing on the white sand as green foliage is seen behind her. The actress wears her orange bikini with pride, as she flaunts her flat tummy and toned abs, her long, lean legs, and her ample cleavage.

Michele has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and worn in loose, natural looking waves that are perfect for a day at the beach. The actress goes barefoot on the shore as a tattoo on her hip is visible.

She has a smirk on her face as she looks away from the camera, and finished off her relaxed honeymoon look with a chunky bracelet on her right wrist.

Lea Michele and her her new hubby, Zandy Reich, wed in a lavish ceremony earlier this month. The actress and her boyfriend of three years tied the knot at Napa’s Carneros Restort, according to People Magazine.

“Lea was calm [but] so excited for the big moment,” Lea’s close friend, Brad Goreski, told the magazine. “Zandy was smiling from ear to ear! They were both so happy,” he added.

Later, Michele spoke out about her fairytale wedding, revealing how lucky she is to have Zandy as her husband forever.

“It [was] a moment to say how fortunate I am that this amazing man is choosing to spend the rest of his life with me,” Lea stated.

Following the wedding, Lea and Zandy’s guests were enjoying cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while they sneaked away for some alone time together for their first few moments as husband and wife.

The pair reportedly ate some grilled cheese, fries, and enjoyed champagne before rejoining their guests. Michele said her I dos with her close friend, and former Glee co-star, Jonathan Groff at her side as her “man of honor,” while Reich had his brother, Spencer, as his best man for the special day.

Fans can see more of Lea Michele’s honeymoon photos by following her on Instagram.