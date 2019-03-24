Spice Girl Mel B Says She’s Had Sex With Geri Halliwell

Mel B told Piers Morgan that Halliwell has 'great boobs.'

Spice Girls’ Mel B let something slip during an interview with Piers Morgan during his Life Stories series on Friday. She revealed to The Daily Mail journalist that she and Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, previously had a sexual encounter while on tour.

Mel B, known as Scary Spice, said that during the height of the Spice Girls fame in the ’90s, the bandmates had sex once, adding cheekily that Halliwell has “great boobs.”

“It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.”

But Mel B, who is openly bisexual, had second thoughts after the interview and called Halliwell to apologize for being indiscreet with Morgan. After telling the racy story to the journalist, Mel B quickly called Ginger Spice to say she was sorry, as she realized that it would upset Halliwell’s husband, Christian Horner.

The Spice Girls are back on tour, and this revelation might put a crimp into the singers’ friendship. Mel B says that back in the day, the two were best friends, but things have changed since the two had families.

“She (Geri) is going to hate me for this because she is all posh in her country house and her husband, but it’s a fact.”

Mel B claims she once slept with Spice Girls band mate Geri Horner whilst they were still in the band over 20 years ago https://t.co/RWS05XpHKj pic.twitter.com/JAsFynWKe8 — Toggle (@ToggleSG) March 24, 2019

Piers Morgan was thrilled that the news broke on his program, gushing that the naughty tale will make headlines.

“This is a bombshell. A Spice Girls bombshell. You have never admitted this before have you? People are going to be fascinated!”

Mel B said that the cat is now out of the bag, but she expressed concern that Geri and her husband were “going to kill her,” adding that hopefully, Halliwell won’t deny it because it was “a fun thing” that happened once. But in a 2010 interview with Morgan, Halliwell hinted that she found Mel B attractive too.

“She’s absolutely gorgeous, even more gorgeous in real life. She has great boobs… she’s got an amazing bottom.”

Sources close to the band say that everyone knows that Mel B has trouble keeping things to herself, but Spice Girl Mel C, who was in the audience of Morgan’s show, looked “horrified” that the word was out as the tour is just two months away. Halliwell has worked hard to put her “playgirl” image behind her and it’s likely that this story breaking will upset her.

Mel B says that the intimacy happened when the two were sharing a house in Maidenhead in the mid-’90s.