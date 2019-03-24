Roseanne Barr Says She Was Suicidal Following The Cancellation Of Her Show

Roseanne Barr is opening up about what life was like for her following her social media controversy.

Roseanne Barr is known for being highly opinionated and not afraid to ruffle a few feathers by sharing her feelings. However, many feel Barr crossed the limit this past year when she sent out some racially insensitive tweets that earned her a storm of backlash. One particular tweet was focused on former First Lady Michelle Obama’s presidential advisor Valerie Jarrett. Barr compared Jarrett to a member of the “Muslim brotherhood” and a figure from Planet of the Apes. Safe to say, it wasn’t received well and flipped her career upside down, according to Pop Culture Celebrity.

The actress attempted to apologize by saying she wasn’t in the right state of mind prior to the tweet as she’d been under the influence of Ambien, a sleep medication. Nevertheless, the apology was too little and too late as far as many were concerned. Her ABC show Roseanne was later cancelled, in wake of the controversy. In order to ensure the rest of the cast wouldn’t be out of a job, they were able to strike a deal with the network by creating a reboot to the show entitled The Connors. Barr’s character was promptly killed off under the pretense of an opioid overdose, certainly not her preferred way of going down, according to CNN.

Roseanne Barr To Washington Post: “I Was Suicidal” After Shunned Tweet https://t.co/SYZ4bEpZSo pic.twitter.com/SyHrkiH8fx — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 23, 2019

Barr went from being a television veteran to being completely out of work in a matter of months. Not to mention, she was forced to watch the show she helped create go on without her. She didn’t take the change well and found herself experiencing suicidal thoughts. She recently revealed that American television host and public speaker Rabbi Shmuley Boteach was the one that kept her going throughout this time and allowed her to find light again.

“Shmuley saved my life. I was suicidal. He was the only person who stood by me and said they were (not) going to destroy me because I love Trump and Israel.”

During a podcast hosted by Boteach himself, Barr again apologized for the statements she’s made in the past.