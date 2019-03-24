Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Yellow Bikini In Racy New Instagram Videos

Kendall Jenner is flaunting her famous figure all over social media. The Victoria’s Secret model rocked a skimpy bikini over the weekend, and shared her beach look with her fans.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram story on Saturday to show off her tiny yellow bikini. The 23-year-old showed off her model body in a series of videos and photos posted to her story over the weekend.

In the videos, Kendall films herself in a mirror as to get her full body in the frame. She sports a barely-there bikini, with standard bottoms featuring thin straps on the side, and a classic triangle top that showed off her ample cleavage.

Jenner had her long, brown hair pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head, and rocked a natural makeup look in the videos, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, brown eye shadow, and nude lips. She also donned tiny gold hoop earrings and black-and-white speckled polish on her fingernails.

Kendall didn’t reveal where she was or what she was doing, but she later she did take another video from a vehicle, where she passed by a property with multiple wind turbines turning in the breeze.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner has been a busy woman as of late. Not only has she been working on her modeling career, but she’s also been traveling to watch her boyfriend, NBA player Ben Simmons, and his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, play as many games as she can.

While it certainly seems that Jenner and Simmons’ relationship is heating up, sources tell Hollywood Life that the pair have decided to keep the romance as relaxed as possible, and have fun with one another whenever they get the chance.

“Ben and Kendall are definitely not thinking about marriage or kids or anything super serious and forever. They see each other occasionally based on their schedules and they have a lot of fun but they are not looking to make it a serious relationship,” an insider told the outlet.

“They are staying exclusive and not dating around. [However,] wedding bells or the thoughts if it are nonexistent,” the source stated.

Kendall and Ben first began dating last summer, and were seen spending a ton of time together during the NBA offseason. There were rumors that the pair had split after the basketball season started, but a few months later, they were seen together again, and haven’t been shy about making their relationship known.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner by following her on Instagram.