While Special Counsel Robert Mueller was wrapping up his investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination between Moscow and the Trump campaign, Hollywood actor John Travolta was on a paid trip to Russia, The Daily Beast reports.

It is not unusual for the Kremlin to finance Hollywood stars’ trips to the Eastern European country — Sharon Stone, Michael Bolton, and Kevin Costner have all traveled to Moscow and met with Russian government officials — but the timing of Travolta’s trip is guaranteed to come under intense scrutiny across the pond.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mueller submitted his final report to Attorney General William Barr yesterday, finalizing his two-year investigation into so-called Russian collusion. The news shook the capital to its core, prompting speculation about what’s to come for President Donald Trump and his allies.

According to Justice Department officials, Mueller has no sealed indictments and he did not recommend more indictments, which likely means that Trump and those in his inner circle have managed to avoid a catastrophe. A member of Trump’s legal team described this as a “grand slam” for the president, while Democratic politicians took to social media to urge that Barr publish Mueller’s report in its entirety.

As what is perhaps one of the most significant moments of the Trump presidency was unfolding, John Travolta was in Moscow praising Russian culture.

As Mueller wrapped his investigation, John Travolta was in Moscow confessing his great love for Russian arts at the Bolshoi Theatre, only a few steps away from the Kremlin https://t.co/ZSJL7z1Rso — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 23, 2019

“The culture in Russia is deep and varied, from Dostoyevsky to Nureyev, Russia has the best music, ballet and avant-garde artists. So, I adore your culture,” the Oscar-nominated actor told reporters.

John Travolta also had dinner with Kremlin spokesman Peskov, during which he discussed “Russophobic moods” in the United States.

“We discussed the reasons behind the Russophobic hysteria heated up by the U.S. political circles, which nobody can explain,” Peskov said, adding that “ordinary Americans,” unlike the political elite, have a positive opinion about the people of Russia.

Indeed, some government officials have trafficked in anti-Russian bigotry.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said in 2017, for instance, that Russians are “almost genetically driven to co-opt, penetrate, gain favor, whatever,” according to The New York Observer.

Apart from praising the Russian culture, John Travolta apparently discussed a number of issues with Putin officials, agreeing to put American and Russian civil activists “at the table for negotiations.”

According to the Daily Beast, it is somewhat surprising that Travolta accepted the offer to travel to Russia since he is a member of the Church of Scientology, which is banned in the country.