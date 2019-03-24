Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s Intimate Oscars Performance Of ‘Shallow’ Turned Into A Bad Lip Reading Video

Just when fans stopped talking about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s intimate and intense Oscars performance of their song, “Shallow” from the A Star is Born soundtrack, the performance is making headlines again.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the popular YouTube account, Bad Lip Reading, which boasts over 7 million subscribers, posted a video of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performance with their own hilarious song dubbed over it.

The account is known for taking TV shows, movies, sporting events, and other talked-about pop culture moments and dubbing funny lip readings to make fans laugh. Their latest video featuring “Shallow” was no different.

The video shows Gaga and Cooper singing the song during the 2019 Oscars, but the lip reading revealing a new song titled, “Chocolate Lagoon.”

The song includes wacky lyrics, such as “I wanna see you twirl/In a Halloween store cloak/’Autumn is fall, they’re the same’/Said the little girl at blindfolded bingo.”

As of Saturday night, the video had over 936,000 views and counting. Fans in the comment section of the video praised the creators for matching their lyrics with Gaga and Cooper’s mouths and loved the hilarious words that they set to music to dub over the highly talked about original performance.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform their timeless classic, "Chocolate Lagoon"…https://t.co/fwYPRlUUEY — Bad Lip Reading (@BadLipReading) March 20, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s roles in A Star is Born and their steamy Oscars performance last month have created a firestorm of online rumors and speculation that they may be secretly dating, even though Cooper is in a long term relationship with the mother of his child, Irina Shayk.

However, Gaga brushed off those rumors days after the performance, claiming that she and Bradley wanted fans to see love because the song is a love song.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports that Gaga is having a hard time letting go of her character now that awards season is over.

“Gaga and Bradley have insane chemistry and really got into their roles when filming,” an insider told the magazine, adding that Cooper is ready to “drop the act” now that awards season is over, but that Gaga “has a harder time letting go and feels things very deeply.”

Meanwhile, Gaga also recently dispelled rumors that she and Cooper were expecting a baby together, saying that the only thing she is pregnant with is her next album, which will be coming soon.

Fans can see more of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born, which is currently available on DVD/Blu-ray and digital download.