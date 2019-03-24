Ayesha Curry Twerks On Husband Steph In Video From her 30th Birthday

You only turn 30 once and it looks like Ayesha Curry made the most of the milestone birthday at a party on Friday night in San Francisco. Based on a video from her Instagram stories reposted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, Ayesha and her superstar NBA husband, Steph tore it up on the dancefloor. In the clip, you can see her twerking and grinding on him and they both have on bright colorful outfits.

E! Online reports that the party was actually a surprise organized by Steph. In other videos from her Instagram stories, you can see her getting ready for the event, expressing that she had no idea what to expect.

“I’m not used to surprises,” she said. “LOL, I’m shooketh.”

Eventually, she ends up on a party bus with Steph and their friends and you can see him giving a toast to his wife of seven years.

“Everybody put your glasses up. Shout out to Ayesha Curry turning dirty thirty, baby.”

Ayesha got some praise for her twerking skills in The Shade Room’s comments section.

“She keep dancing like that we gone get another lil Curry,” one person commented while another wrote, “Yassssss Ayesha throw it baaackkkk.”

According to E! Online, Ayesha’s party had quite a few celebrity guests in attendance.

Actress Gabrielle Union was there and posed in a group picture with Ayesha and some of her other friends. One of her photos also revealed that Tamera Mowry attended the bash as well. E! reports that Jessica Alba was there as well.

“What an honor to be amongst 3 amazing women, who are beautiful inside and out,” Mowry wrote in the caption of an Instagram post about the party.”Happy 30th birthday @ayeshacurry. I’m so blessed to have known each of these women individually, and then hang with them all together last night.”

Fashion Bomb Daily reports that Ayesha’s festive jumpsuit was designed by Versace. Her shoes were designed by the luxury fashion brand as well.

SFGate reports that the party had a Caribbean theme which explains the music you can hear in the background and the dancing. According to their article, Hood Celebrityy to perform her hit song “Walking Trophy” which got Ayesha dancing on stage too. A glance at Ayesha’s Instagram page confirms that’s true as she posted a photo of herself having a great time next to the Jamaican dancehall artiste.

Her Instagram also shows how much Ayesha appreciated Steph for the surprise. She posted a series of photos of herself and him with a short but sweet caption: “I love you.”