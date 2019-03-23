Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Her Super-Toned Body During Day Out With Baby True

Khloe Kardashian and her baby girl, True Thompson, were spotted out and about this weekend, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was looking more fit than ever.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was photographed on the streets of L.A. with her baby girl, True, over the weekend. The reality star pushed her almost 1-year-old daughter in a stroller as she hit the town.

Khloe was spotted wearing a pair of curve-hugging black leggings, which showed off her famous figure, as well as a black cropped hooded sweatshirt, which offered fans a peek at her flat tummy and toned abs.

Kardashian paired the outfit with a black, cropped jacket and some white Yeezy sneakers. She also donned a pair of aviator sunglasses and rocked red polish on her long fingernails.

Khloe wore her shoulder-length, platinum blonde hair parted to the side, and styled her locks in straight strands for the outing. Kardashian also sported a black Chanel waist purse.

Meanwhile, baby True wore a pink coat, and had a baby pink blanket draped over her body as she sat in the stroller with a happy look on her face. The little girl also wore a white knit stocking hat with a unicorn horn on top of it.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is single now that she and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, have split. The couple called it quits last month after it was revealed that the NBA player had cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

However, Hollywood Life reports that Khloe is determined to forgive Tristan for his second cheating scandal in the span of a year, and that she wants to have a good relationship with him in order to co-parent baby True in the future.

“Khloe is in a lot of pain right now but she’s doing her best to keep a positive attitude. She knows True needs a happy and healthy mommy. That is driving her and giving her strength to stay in her happy place. As unforgivable as Tristan’s behavior is, she’s bound and determined to forgive him,” an insider told the outlet.

“Khloe knows the worst thing she can do is drag around resentment and anger, she doesn’t want that kind of baggage. She has a huge capacity for forgiveness so it’ll happen I’m sure, but she’s not there yet. She’s still going through her grief,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and baby True Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for new episodes this month.