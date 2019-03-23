‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Full, Perfect Decolletage In Lacy Push-Up Bra

Whether she’s rocking a bikini at the beach, or for a high-fashion photo shoot, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Georgia Gibbs knows just how to deliver exactly what it is that her audience craves most. Unafraid of baring her fabulous figure for her most ardent admirers, the Australian beauty recently posted a number of snapshots to popular social media platform Instagram, which left very little to the imagination.

In her most recent share — one comprised of four different photos — the blonde bombshell made it evidently clear that she was confident in her own skin. In the first image, Georgia can be seen striking a coquettish pose, hand on shapely hip. Her golden tresses were styled in a dramatic part, long waves of voluminous and healthy hair cascading down about her neck and shoulders. Perfectly sculpted and plucked brows, and long, luxurious lashes framed her light eyes. In terms of makeup, the Aussie model opted for some foundation, concealer, and a hint of blush on the cheeks. She accessorized with a nude lip to plump up her pout.

However, the focal point of the photograph may in fact be Georgia’s enviable physique, her feminine assets pushed into prominence by a lacy teal push-up bra. Her deep decolletage is emphasized to great effect, and the sheer bottoms work equally as hard to tantalize her amorous audience.

While the remainder of the images may be equally as racy, the first photo is perhaps the most captivating. In the caption attached to the share, Georgia gave a shout out to her modeling agency — the world-famous Wilhelmina Models — as well to her agent. She also encouraged her fans and followers to check out her Instagram Story to learn a little bit more about her, and the journey she’s had in the fashion and beauty industry so far.

It looks like the encouragement took hold, as over 20,000 Instagram users left a like on the quartet of provocative captures. Further, nearly 400 of her devotees took the time to pen her a personalized note in the comments section, with the majority of the remarks being highly complimentary.

“SOOOOO BEAUTIFUL,” one user wrote in all caps, trailed by a litany of various heart emojis and kissing emojis. A second social media fan quipped, “What beauty, inside & out,” paired with a flame emoji and a sunglasses emoji.

Georgia Gibbs has made headlines most recently for speaking out about her battle with acne, perhaps the most common skin condition. According to Marie Claire, Gibbs was brutally honest about her struggle with acne, and the mark if left on her self-esteem.

“I’ve never felt more isolated than when my skin was at its worst, it was such a shock to the system that for a while I avoided my boyfriend and friends.”

Thankfully, it appears that Georgia is in a much better place right now, and is confident enough in herself — and her sex appeal — to share some sultry snapshots with the world.