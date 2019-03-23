Sarah Hyland Gets Some Love From Boyfriend Wells Adams After Hospital Stay

Sarah Hyland is feeling a bit better after her hospital stay earlier this week, especially since she has her boyfriend, Wells Adams, by her side.

According to E! News, Sarah Hyland took to social media to update fans on her health status, revealing that while she is, unfortunately, “still sick,” and that she just wants to “be better.”

The Modern Family actress also told her fans that although she hasn’t been feeling well, she still decided to do a little self-care by getting her roots touched up on her brand new, shorter hairstyle.

She also confirmed to her Instagram followers that she is officially out of the hospital and that Wells made her day by informing her that it was National Puppy Day. The two then agreed that every day is National Puppy Day, and showed off some videos of their adorable dogs.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah Hyland was hospitalized earlier this week after suffering from pink eye and a viral respiratory infection. She also told her fans, in a photo of herself looking uncomfortable from her hospital bed, that her endometriosis was flaring up. She also revealed that she had a fever of 101.4.

As many fans know, Sarah has had many health struggles in the past. The actress suffers from kidney dysplasia and has undergone two kidney transplants in the past 10 years.

Hyland received her first kidney from her father, but seven years later it was revealed that her body was rejecting that kidney and that she would need a new one. Thankfully, her brother was a donor match, and she got her new kidney in 2017.

During a recent interview, the Modern Family actress says that after finding out that she needed another kidney transplant, she fell into a very dark place and shockingly even contemplated suicide due to feeling like a constant burden to those she loved.

“When a family member gives you a second chance at life and it fails, it feels like your fault, and it’s not. I had gone through 26 years of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for because I’ve always had health issues. And it’s a really helpless feeling. Things like this can be really hard on a person,” Sarah Hyland revealed during an interview with Self Magazine.

Sarah Hyland now says she’s doing well and that she is loving life with her boyfriend, Bachelor nation star, Wells Adams, whom she says makes her feel beautiful even at her worst.