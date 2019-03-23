John Stamos Splits Pants During Beach Boys Concert, Blames Nick Jonas On Twitter

John Stamos experienced an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during a concert on Friday evening, but he played it off in the best way. Five minutes into a performance with the Beach Boys in Dallas, Texas, the former Full House star’s pants split right down the backside. Stamos didn’t let the mishap get in the way of his fun on stage, though, and he even made light of the situation on Twitter later that night, according to Hollywood Life.

The 55-year-old singer revealed the malfunction in a series of photos. In one, Stamos faces the crowd with his guitar in hand as he sings a tune. The second photo, taken from a different angle, then shows Stamos reaching for the back of his pants with a confused expression as he moves on stage.

Finally, the third photo shows off the damage as the pants sit on a hanger: a giant tear in the middle of the singer’s light gray Tom Ford trousers.

“First time @TOMFORD has ever let me down. Ripped pants five minutes in to @TheBeachBoys show in Dallas,” Stamos explained in the caption.

The actor took the opportunity to bring up his ongoing, hilarious Instagram prank war with Nick Jonas.

“I think that Jonas kid is behind this! (or my butt is getting bigger –),” he continued.

Stamos also added two ironically fitting hashtags, one of which referenced his fictional Full House band, Jesse and the Rippers: “#Rippers” and “#BeachBums.”

Fans in the comments laughed along with the Grandfathered star, with some even making a few of their own Full House jokes.

“Did you dance too hard while singing ‘my sharona’?? Have mercy!” one user replied.

“Omg so funny John! It’s ok we love u anyway!!!” another said.

Stamos and Jonas have been one-upping each other on Instagram for the past few weeks to see who is the bigger fan. It began with a photo of Stamos wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt in February, and has since escalated to a Nick Jonas pillow, a John Stamos comforter, and even a Nick Jonas tattoo that may or may not have been real.

Stamos is currently playing a few shows during the Beach Boys’ Now & Then tour. The actor has been performing with the group sporadically since 1985, according to People. The Beach Boys guest starred on Full House in several episodes, as the Tanner family were big fans. Stamos’ character, Jesse, often played their hits, including “Forever,” “Be True to Your School,” “Barbara Ann” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys and Stamos will perform together again (hopefully sans pants problems) on March 23 in Amarillo, Texas at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Auditorium.