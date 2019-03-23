Mueller Findings Could Be ‘Good’ For Trump, Says Democrat

Democratic Senator Christopher Coons of Delaware suggested on Saturday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings could be good for President Trump, The Hill reports.

Coons’ statements are a departure from those of his Democratic colleagues, as the majority of Democrats seem reluctant to weigh in on the issue. Instead, they are waiting for Attorney General William Barr to finish reviewing the report and are urging that it be made available to the American public.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following intense speculation that the Russia probe is reaching its epilogue, Mueller submitted his report to the attorney general, seemingly letting down Trump critics who appear to have viewed the investigation as a silver bullet meant to take the president down.

According to media reports, Mueller has no sealed indictments and he is not recommending more indictments, which means that — as public evidence suggests — not a single American national has been indicted for colluding or conspiring with Russia in order to sway the 2016 election in Trump’s favor.

“This is a grand slam for President Trump,” one of Trump’s legal advisers, Joe diGenova, said in a statement.

According to Senator Christopher Coons, although Congress has more work to do when it comes to the Russia investigation, Mueller’s final report could be good news for President Trump and his supporters.

“I think there is more here for us to unpack here in Congress and there is more work to be done in terms of accountability and transparency, but, you know, once we get the principal conclusions of the report, I think it’s entirely possible that [it] will be a good day for the president and his core supporters.”

Coons explained to reporters that the Justice Department’s official policy states that a sitting president cannot be indicted, warning his Democratic colleagues against jumping to conclusions. According to the senator, it is likely that Special Counsel Robert Mueller simply was not able to find evidence that would justify taking legal action against Trump.

Sen. Chris Coons says “everything” in Special Counsel Mueller’s report should be released to Congress and “as much as possible” should be released to the public. https://t.co/xHAN9veS4A — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 23, 2019

“It’s possible that Mueller concluded there was no evidence to justify any legal action against the president … or he could have concluded that there was nothing there that was strong enough to challenge that policy,” he said.

Coons added that it would be “appropriate” for Attorney General William Barr and Robert Mueller to testify.

The Delaware Senator is not the first Democrat to suggest this, however. As CNN reported, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff threatened to subpoena Mueller’s report, and said that he would be willing to make the special counsel testify publicly.