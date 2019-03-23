Farrah Abraham Goes Braless, Nearly Falls Out Of Skimpy Dress In New Photos

Farrah Abraham nearly busted out of her pink mini dress this week when she was snapped out and about at the Ciao Bella radio studios.

According to The Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham arrived at the radio studio to dish about her 100,000 YouTube subscribers milestone, and show off her brand new plaque, which the video streaming site gives away to content makers who earn over 100,000 subscribers.

On her way to the studio, Farrah was seen wearing a blush pink mini dress and no bra underneath. The former Teen Mom OG star showed off her long, lean legs in the short dress, and paired the outfit with a pair of chunky heeled sandals.

Farrah wore her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lip gloss on her pout.

Farrah completed her look with a gold chain and pendant around her neck, and showcased her ample cleavage in the low cut dress, as she narrowly avoided the dreaded celebrity wardrobe malfunction in the racy outfit.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham is rumored to be developing a reality TV show centered around her life as a single mother. Since leaving Teen Mom OG, Farrah has been staying busy with travel. However, she also appeared on the MTV dating show, Ex on the Beach.

Sources previously told TMZ that Abraham is looking to ink a deal to star in a reality TV series about her life as she tries to juggle her career, motherhood, and of course, dating.

The show, which was said to be have been pitched to a few networks, would focus on Farrah as well as other single, working mothers who are trying to navigate their love lives, careers, and parenting all at the same time.

It was revealed in November that negotiations surrounding the show were ongoing, as there was interest from some networks in regards to the show.

As many fans know, Farrah was fired from Teen Mom back in 2017 after she refused to cut ties with the adult entertainment industry, and was accused of treating the cast and crew of the show poorly.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s life by following her on Instagram.