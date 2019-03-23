Suri Cruise Looks Just Like Her Dad, Tom, In New Photos With Katie Holmes

Suri Cruise was spotted with her mom, Katie Holmes, as they journeyed from Greece back home to the United States and as Hollywood Life notes, the 12-year-old looked just like her father Tom Cruise in the paparazzi photos. The mother and daughter team had been in Greece to visit a refugee camp and Suri showed off her budding fashion sense in a white oversized sweater, pink printed pants, and a pink scarf.

As Elle Magazine reports, Holmes normally doesn’t post photos of her daughter on her Instagram page but made an exception recently with a photo from their trip. In the shot, Suri is high-fiving another child at a refugee camp and both have huge smiles on their faces. Holmes also posted photos showcasing her work at the camp.

In a previous photo, she said the trip was “inspiring” and that she grew to be friends with some of the women in the camp.

“I am so very grateful for this experience,” she wrote.

“The resilience of these women is so profound and truly inspiring to witness. and I pray for refugees everywhere.”

As The Daily Mail reports, Katie is an ambassador for Artolution, an organization that uses art to support disadvantaged communities across the world. According to their website, they’ve done projects in Bangladesh, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, and Jordan among other countries.

As The Daily Mail notes, Artolution posted a tribute to the actress on their Instagram with a photo of Holmes with what looks to be other volunteers. In the caption, they thanked the actress for teaching performance at the refugee camp.

Holmes’ rumored boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, did not come with them to Greece. Their relationship is pretty secretive as both have shown a reluctance to talk about it and aren’t often seen together in public. As Marie Claire notes, it appears that they may have split sometime between late 2018 and February 2019. The two celebrated the actress’ birthday in December and were seen partying together on a yacht in Miami. Based on some grainy paparazzi photos, it looked like they were enjoying each other’s company.

But at an Oscars party in February, Foxx seemed to confirm that their relationship was over. At the party, the Academy Award-winning actor declared that he was single.

“It was very nonchalant, while he was referring to married and single couples, he just dropped the line, ‘I’m single,'” an eyewitness told Us Weekly.