Miley Cyrus Goes Naked On Instagram While Posing With Her Dog

Miley Cyrus is celebrating National Puppy Day in her birthday suit. The singer posted a racy photo of herself to social media this weekend that had fans doing a double take.

According to E! News, Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram account this weekend to share a risque photo of herself naked and lounging in a lawn chair in the desert with her faithful dog by her side.

Miley is seen sunbathing nude as she wears nothing but a pair of knee-high latex green boots and a colorful bucket hat. Cyrus covers her bare chest with her right hand, and uses her left hand to pet her dog, a Pitbull mix named Mary Jane, who sits beside her on the chair. She turns her right leg over a bit to help shield herself, and looks into the camera for the photo, but does not smile.

“Happy national puppy day you filthy animals,” she captioned the sexy snapshot.

Just days before, Cyrus posted a similar photo of herself wearing the same hat and sitting in the same chair, but her dog was nowhere to be seen. The singer donned a face of makeup in the picture, which included dark eyebrows and lashes.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus and her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth recently tied the knot. The pair got married in a small ceremony at their home in Nashville, Tennessee just days before Christmas, and Liam recently revealed that he loved the way they decided to say their I dos.

“We just try to keep as much of it private as we can. A lot of things we can’t control obviously, but I think not buying into the things that are maybe said about us. I was just saying in the car over here, I think I’ve been fake married about 9,000 times before my actual real marriage. I got so many texts when it actually did happen from friends like, ‘Is it real this time or is it still fake?’ ‘No, it’s actually real this time.'”

Hemsworth also revealed during an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that he got emotional when Cyrus told him that she would be taking his last name now that they are married.

Liam claimed that he never asked Miley to change her name to Hemsworth, but was overjoyed when she told him she wanted to do so, revealing that she’ll still be known as Miley Cyrus for her career.