Beto O’Rourke Doubles Down On Collusion Allegations

During a fiery speech Saturday, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke accused President Donald Trump of attempting to collude with Russia, HuffPost reports.

According to O’Rourke, Trump “beyond the shadow of a doubt,” attempted to collude with official Moscow during the 2016 presidential campaign in order to sway the election in his favor.

“You have a president, who in my opinion beyond the shadow of a doubt, sought to, however ham-handedly, collude with the Russian government — a foreign power — to undermine and influence our elections, the sanctity of the ballot box, the ability for each and every single one of us to make informed decisions about those who seek to represent us and hold positions of public trust.”

While O’Rourke may think that Trump colluded with Russia, it seems that the Special Counsel does not. It is therefore somewhat surprising that the presidential candidate is choosing to double down on these allegations since, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mueller submitted his final report yesterday.

A member of the president’s legal team described this as a “grand slam” for Trump, which comes as no surprise given that Mueller has not managed to indict or charge anyone for conspiring with the Kremlin to influence the election.

According to multiple reports citing DOJ officials, that will not change since Mueller has no sealed indictments, and since he did not issue any further indictments.

Attorney General William Barr is currently reviewing Mueller’s report. Democratic lawmakers have already urged the AG to release the full report, with House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff going as far as suggesting that his committee would be willing to subpoena Robert Mueller.

Even though they allege Trump is working for Vladimir Putin, the Democrats are not willing to impeach him. In a recent interview with The Washington Post, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Trump is “just not worth it,”diminishing hopes that the commander-in-chief will be impeached soon.

Russiagate is looking like this generation’s WMD – a catastrophe for the reputation of the news media: https://t.co/mHACNsK10b — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 23, 2019

Much like Pelosi, O’Rourke — who claims Trump colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election — does not want to impeach the president. As HuffPost notes, O’Rourke refused to call for the impeachment of Donald Trump, opining instead that voters and Congress should decide.

“I think the American people are going to have a chance to decide this at the ballot box,” O’Rourke said.

2020 Democrats call for release of Mueller report https://t.co/ycm3N41CYB — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) March 22, 2019

According to The New York Times, other 2020 Democrats have refrained from such statements. They are, however, demanding a full and immediate release of the report. Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Kirsten Gillibrand all stated that the report needs to be made public as soon as possible.