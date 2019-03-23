Jordyn Woods Set To Appear In A Music Video Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods can now add video girl to her resume.

The model and brand ambassador, 21, has a new project with YouTube star and singer Justin Roberts’ video for his song, “Way Too Much.” Woods will star alongside social media influencer Sofia Jamora in the video, which reportedly began shooting on Wednesday, per E! News. The song is reportedly an ode to young social media influencers and the pressure that comes with taking on the role. Woods shared a video of herself behind-the-scenes of the video, which has a “Toy Story meets Matrix” theme. The Life of Kylie alum also reportedly joins other models in portraying a life-size doll that is assembled and packaged in a toy factory, and plot an escape from captivity.

Woods’ appearance in the video comes one month after she was reportedly ostracized by the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kylie’s ex-BFF was reportedly accused of having an affair with Khloe’s ex, Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. The betrayal caused friction between the family and Woods, who has makeup under Jenner’s lucrative Kylie Cosmetics line and also previously had her own page on Kardashian’s Good American website.

According to Paper magazine, the scandal has left Woods to venture out into new territory. Since news of the scandal erupted in February, she has gained more than 1 million new followers and has received offers from beauty brands in London and Dubai. She will also reportedly be inking another deal with Eylure, a lash cosmetics company the model previously partnered with. The partnership for the first deal was what caused the 21-year-old model to make her first public appearance after news of the scandal dropped.

The cheating scandal between Woods and Kardashian left rumors that her career was over and she wouldn’t find work after being exiled from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians brood. However, Woods’ appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk was reportedly her saving grace, as she was able to share her side of the scandal.

According to People, she denied sleeping with Thompson, but did admit he kissed her while he was still with Kardashian. She revealed to Pinkett Smith that she “didn’t eat for days” after the scandal broke and she and her family received multiple death threats.

“If I was a weak person, I would have hurt myself,” she continued, tearing up. “It’s even hard for me to say this … everyone’s safety is now … we can’t leave the house. My brother can’t go to work. My sister can’t go to school. She’s 12 years old. My mother can’t even go to the grocery store.”

Since the interview, Woods has reportedly put the drama behind her. E! reported that she made her first appearance out with Roberts to have dinner at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday.