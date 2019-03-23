Gayle King Reportedly Negotiating Multi-Million Dollar Deal

Gayle King has been at the center of multiple discussions over the last several weeks. Following her explosive interview with R. Kelly, she was applauded by viewers all over the country. However, viewers weren’t the only people impressed by Gayle King’s work. Multiple reports suggest Gayle King may be advancing her career in the very near future.

In fact, her $5 million CBS salary is reportedly expected to skyrocket if she closes a deal that’s reportedly in the works.

According to The Jasmine Brand, a CBS insider has revealed Gayle King, who currently appears as a co-host on CBS This Morning, is working to reach a new deal with the network. It has been reported that the contract discussions have been conducted quietly. Initially, there was speculation Gayle King could be parting ways with CBS. However, it now appears she may be sticking around if she’s able to secure the new contract.

“Everything has gone very quiet. Nothing will be done until Gayle has signed her contract. It looks likely that she’s staying — but we don’t know what the holdup is.”

In addition to Gayle King’s contract, there are also discussions about the network relocating CBS This Morning. There is reportedly a possibility that the show could be moved to Washington, D.C. However, that decision has reportedly been put on hold until Gayle King’s contract negotiations are complete.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Gayle King. Earlier this month, the famed mainstream journalist sat down for an exclusive interview with embattled singer R. Kelly. Since the interview was R. Kelly’s first since he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault, it garnered lots of attention from the media. Gayle King was also praised for her level of professionalism during the interview.

Although R. Kelly repeatedly had emotional meltdowns during the intense interview, Gayle King remained calm moving forward with the agenda. After the interview, she spoke with her CBS This Morning co-hosts to share details about her encounter with R. Kelly. While there were concerns about Gayle King’s safety during the interview, she admitted that she didn’t fear R. Kelly at all.

Despite his emotional outbursts, she was determined to get through the interview. Gayle King also had the opportunity to sit down with R. Kelly’s live-in girlfriends, Jocelyn Savage and Azriel Clary. Needless to say, that part of the interview was also tension-filled. Both women were very defensive while discussing their relationship with the Grammy Award-winning singer. However, Gayle King successfully conducted that part of the interview as well.

No further details about her contract discussions have been revealed as of yet.