Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Photos Of Baby Crew As Family Vacations In Tulum

Joanna Gaines and co. are enjoying a little rest and relaxations in one of the most popular vacation spots in the world.

Yesterday, the mother of five delighted fans by sharing a little sneak peak of her recent family getaway in Tulum, Mexico. Along with a caption that says the family left the gorgeous tourist spot with “rested minds and full hearts,” she also shared a few adorable photos of the newest addition to the Gaines family —baby Crew.

The first photo in the set shows one of Joanna’s older girls holding baby Crew up as they both dip their feet in the ocean. Crew looks as sweet as can be in a white onesie with blue stripes all over and his cute little fat rolls are fully visible on his arms and legs. The next photo in the deck shows the tot taking in the scenery of Tulum.

The 9-month-old sits in his little jumper and appears to be content as he looks out into the beautiful blue ocean water. The next photo shows Joanna and one of her girls walking down the sidewalk with their arms around one another. And the last photo in the series shows he entire Gaines crew sitting on the beach and enjoying dinner.

That is the only post that Gaines has shared from the family trip but it has already received a ton of attention from her 10 million plus followers. So far, the post has already earned the former Fixer Upper star 686,000 comments in addition to 2,700 plus comments and growing. Some fans took to the post to gush over how adorable baby Crew is while countless others commented on the photo to let Joanna know that they’re happy she had a great trip.

“How sweet I love you whole family you are very sweet person and mother GOD blessed you family,” one follower wrote.

“Crew is so BLESSED to have the brothers and sisters he has!”

“Tulum is so beautiful!! Your next family trip you guys need to go to Xcaret! Kids will love it there,” another commented.

And it appears as though Joanna’s vacation is much needed as she seems to be working a lot as of late. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Jo is going to be working on doing the design for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s lavish new Malibu home. Back in February, Lopez excitedly told Ellen DeGeneres that she hired Gaines to do the work and she could not be more excited.

Hopefully he two ladies will share a few sneak peaks of the inside of the house once it’s finished because fans are dying to see it.