‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Ashley’s Return Brings A Shocking Twist

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview shows Arturo and Mia’s affair pits brother against brother as Rey hits rock bottom and Arturo after losing his GCPD badge. Speaking of hits, they keep on coming for Arturo when Abby uses a hammer to exact revenge on his precious truck. Plus, Victoria gets a shock and Jabot is hit with a stunning twist. It’s a wild and crazy week filled with old favorites and new writers in Genoa City, and it’s a do not miss.

Mia (Noemia Gonzalez) tries to blackmail Arturo (Jason Canela), so he decides to take control of the situation by telling Abby (Melissa Ordway) the truth before Mia gets to her. Things don’t turn out as Arturo hopes, though, because Abby grabs a hammer and gives Arturo’s truck the beating she’d like to give him. However, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) doesn’t hold back when he finds out that his wife and his brother slept together… again. Rey hauls off and punches Arturo right in the face.

Although he takes his anger out on Arturo, Rey likely won’t feel any better because Paul (Doug Davidson) returns to his rightful place as the Genoa City police chief, according to The Inquisitr. Paul orders Rey to turn in his badge. After all, Rey helped Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) escape while Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) tried to trap J.T. (Thad Luckinbill.)

Elsewhere, a rattled Victoria gets a shock when she thinks she sees J.T. in her house. He survived the gas leak and went to the hospital, but there’s a chance that Victoria is hallucinating because that would be awfully fast for J.T. to get better. His head pain indicated something serious was going on, and he may face a protracted recovery time before he’s able to get back into the life he was absent from for nearly a year. No matter what happens, Victoria’s troubles seem far from over when it comes to her ex-husband.

Finally, Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) roars back into town, and she has a massive surprise for Jabot. Jack (Peter Bergman), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Billy, and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) will be in shock because of the twist that they did not see coming. There’s a secret that will turn Jabot upside down, and leave the current CEO reeling alongside the rest of the Abbott family. It’s one twist they won’t soon forget.