Aussie ‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Gets Wet, Flaunts Insane Thigh Gap In Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Australian model Natalie Roser is a perennial favorite on Instagram, frequently taking to the popular photo and video sharing platform to give her fans exactly what they want. Whether that be bikini-clad snapshots or little pieces of her personal life, Natalie’s most ardent admirers love to see more of her, and earlier today, she delivered when she posted a beachy image that sent pulses racing and hearts aflutter.

Backgrounded by a craggy reef as she stands thigh-high in the ocean, Natalie strikes a candid pose beneath the sky blue heavens. Covered in dewdrops from the surf, and with her iconic golden locks slicked back in damp tresses, the blonde bombshell looks like she has been taking a dip in the waves. Her skimpy bikini exposes a great deal of her lean, athletic body — emphasizing both her wild thigh gap as well as her muscular, flat stomach. The model’s decolletage is also put on full display, her pert bust showcased by the tiny bikini top.

Natalie accessorized her look with a simple choker, some large hoop earrings, and little else. Sporting a natural, neutral makeup look, the Maxim model’s naturally fair and flawless complexion was highlighted by the rays of the sun.

In the caption of the image, Natalie Roser hints that she may no longer be relaxing in paradise, suggesting that she was missing these placid waters. It looks as if her fans and followers appreciated the throwback image, as they lavished over 8,500 likes and 100-plus comments on the sultry share.

“Beautiful bikini. We all miss holidays afterwards especially when they are as good as this one looked,” one user wrote, capping off the message with a smiling emoji. A second Instagram fan quipped, “Unreal beauty have a nice week end [sic] baby,” punctuated with heart-eyed emojis, flame emojis, and kissing emojis.

Natalie made headlines late last year for sharing a bit of personal information related to a persistent illness she had suffered due to her dietary choices. Per the Daily Mail, the blonde bombshell opted to cut carbohydrates and sugar from her diet — and the results were dire.

“I went off sugar and got really confused and felt sick and depressed… I cut out all fruits, all carbs, I don’t know what I was doing — it was nuts.”

Thankfully, it appears that Natalie is in fine spirits nowadays, having conquered this ordeal. Her admirers are always excited to see what she will share with them next, no matter where in the world she might be broadcasting from.