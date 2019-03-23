Robert Kraft Offers Public Apology For Prostitution Arrest, But Still Maintains His Innocence

Robert Kraft has offered a public apology for his arrest for soliciting a prostitute, but the New England Patriots owner still maintains his innocence and is apparently prepared to fight the charges.

Kraft had long been silent after police accused him of visiting a Florida spa that they said was actually a front for prostitution. Investigators said Kraft was caught on tape paying money in exchange for a sex act, but Kraft has said he is innocent of the charges.

As Pro Football Talk reported, Kraft broke his silence on Saturday, issuing a statement in which he apologized to family, friends, and fans of the New England Patriots for the indiscretion. The Patriots owner, who had long held a reputation for his philanthropic work, said he holds himself to a higher standard and was sorry for the situation, though not admitting fault.

Kraft is a widower following the death of longtime wife, Myra, and made reference to her in his statement.

“Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing,” he said. “The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.”

Kraft went on to say that he hopes to use his platform as a public figure to help others and try to make a difference, and is working to regain the confidence and respect of friends and fans of the team.

While he offered apologies for the indiscretion, Robert Kraft has said through his legal team that he is innocent of the charges and recently rejected a plea deal that would have dropped the misdemeanor solicitation charge in exchange for admitting that he would have been found guilty had the case gone to trial.

Robert Kraft issues first lengthy statement in response to prostitution charges — read it here https://t.co/EKH8ASPq1i — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) March 23, 2019

With his legal situation still up in the air, Kraft also faces a possible fine or suspension from the NFL for his arrest. The league and commissioner Roger Goodell have wide powers to punish players and team management as they see fit, and in the past has handed down punishment to players even if they have charges dropped against them. Goodell has also said in the past that upper management on teams are held to a higher standard than players, and owners in the past have faced long suspensions and large fines for arrests.