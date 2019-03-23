Elizabeth Hurley Turns Heads In Curve-Hugging Lace Black Dress As She Goes Clubbing In London

'The Royals' star cut a glamorous figure as she headed to London’s famous nightclub, Annabel’s.

Whether she is stepping out for a lavish night in town or dropping sizzling bikini snaps on her Instagram page, Elizabeth Hurley always commands attention.

The English beauty certainly had all eyes on her when she popped out for a fun night of clubbing earlier this week. The gorgeous actress and model – who also runs her own swimwear brand, one aptly named Elizabeth Hurley Beach – was photographed by paparazzi on Thursday night as she headed out to Annabel’s in Mayfair, London, The Daily Mail is reporting.

In a series of photos published yesterday by the media outlet, the 53-year-old stunner cut a glamorous figure, flaunting her enviable physique in a form-fitting little black dress. The flattering evening attire put her hourglass frame on display, showing off her incredibly toned legs and slender ankles.

Elizabeth looked radiant and youthful as she made her way into the swanky nightclub, a known hotspot for London’s crème de la crème. The Royals star flashed a bright, warm smile to the photographers as she stopped to pose for a few quick snaps, giving a detailed look at her curve-hugging minidress.

The elegant garb boasted a scoop neckline and lace sleeves, as well as a lace overlay – one complete with scallop trims. The chic black dress fit Elizabeth like a glove, clinging to her every curve and highlighting the sinuous contours of her delicate frame. Falling just above the knee, the eye-catching dress showcased her tanned pins, making for a head-turning look that fans will certainly commit to memory.

Looking every inch the siren in her lacy black dress, Elizabeth made a lasting impression on her outing at Annabel’s. The Bedazzled actress added some glitz to her sophisticated look with a glittering gold clutch bag and accessorized with a pair of eye-popping black pumps.

“Embellished with fierce barbed wire detailing, Elizabeth’s shoes are an update on the classic black court by one of her favorite designers, DSQUARED2,” noted The Daily Mail.

The stunning actress styled her honey-colored tresses with a mid-part, letting her long locks frame her face in loose waves. She dolled up with her signature makeup style, accentuating her beautiful features with dark eyeshadow and glossy pink lipstick.

As The Daily Mail pointed out, Elizabeth’s flawless complexion still sported the sun-kissed glow that she acquired during her recent trip to the Maldives. While on vacation in the tropical paradise, the ageless beauty set Instagram on fire with a sweltering bikini snap that sent pulses racing and hearts aflutter.

After showing some deep cleavage in a barely-there yellow two-piece from the Elizabeth Hurley Beach line, the actress flaunted her bikini body in another steamy photo, one taken in the exact same location. The follow-up snap saw Elizabeth model a skimpy aquamarine bikini, a sequin-adorned design from her own collection.