Buxom ‘Maxim’ Model Lindsey Pelas Goes Braless, Tugs At Her Thong Panties In Sultry Instagram Snapshot

Lindsey Pelas has made a name for herself as one of the world’s premiere Instagram influencers, frequently taking to the popular social media platform to tease and titillate her legions of devotees. Having cultivated a sizable fanbase on Instagram — one which now stands at nearly 9 million followers — the blonde bombshell is well known for her sex appeal as well as for her cutting wit.

In her most recent share, one offered up just moments ago as of this writing, Lindsey can be seen striking a coquettish pose in front of a painted concrete wall. Wearing a skintight shirt which bears a cheeky message reading “Don’t Believe The Hype” — complete with a winking smiley face — it appears that the Maxim model has opted to go braless. The sheer fabric of the shirt leaves almost nothing to the imagination, and the model’s ample assets are accentuated by the thin, clinging material.

With arms almost akimbo, Lindsey tugs at her thong panties with both hands, showcasing her curvaceous hips and toned thighs. Her platinum blonde hair is styled into a sleek, chic bun, with two long strands of hair left free to frame her beautiful face. Luxuriously long lashes and perfectly sculpted brows work in tandem to draw attention to Lindsey’s iconic green eyes, though her heavy-lidded expression obscures these somewhat. Finishing off the look with a nude lip, some dark blush, and simple studded earrings, the Instagram influencer presented the very embodiment of casual sexiness and total confidence.

Captioning the image with a single emoji, it seems evident that Lindsey Pelas was more than satisfied with letting her body do the talking for her. Her fans and followers certainly appeared to appreciate the gesture, showering her most recent share with over 12,000 likes and several hundred comments in record time.

“Love your hair and the girls are pointing at me,” one user wrote, while a second social media fan quipped, “You have amazing face one of the most beautiful girls in the world,” paired with flame emojis and heart-eyed emojis.

Per The Inquisitr, Lindsey Pelas hit the headlines at TMZ lately for sharing her love of the most American convenience food there is — the iconic hot dog. While fielding questions from paparazzi about the Anthony Davis trade rumors, the blonde beauty confessed that she didn’t know much about the sport. Rather, she admitted that she attended basketball games “for the hot dogs.”

Despite her lack of NBA knowledge, Lindsey’s most ardent admirers still adore her and are waiting with bated breath to see what she will share next.