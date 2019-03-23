Fans Notice Important Clue About Hawkeye In ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

The official trailer for Avengers: Endgame has been out for over a week now, but fans are still picking through the video for any clues that they can find. The third trailer for the film spawned all new sets of theories, despite the fact that directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed the videos were purposefully misleading.

A Redditor (via Comic Book) noticed something unusual about a shot of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in the trailer, while he’s teaching his daughter how to shoot a bow and arrow. Although it’s a brief scene, something about Clint’s clothing prompted a closer look. The archer seems to be sporting an ankle monitor, which suggests this scene happens before the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

As fans will remember in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott Lang sported an ankle monitor after taking a deal from the government for his involvement in the airport fight scene in Captain America: Civil War. Scott and Clint took the deals because being on the run would have been too hard on their families, but it prevented the heroes from appearing in the third Avengers flick.

The fact that Clint is wearing the ankle monitor in the scene has suggested that this will take place immediately before the snap. Fans are speculating that this will be the scene where Clint’s family turns to dust as he stands there helplessly watching. It hasn’t been confirmed, but many believe Clint’s wife, two sons, and daughter will all be casualties of the snap, which pushes the hero to take on the persona of Ronin.

'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Shows Hawkeye Has an Ankle Monitor Like Ant-Manhttps://t.co/aRen5T6Cy1 pic.twitter.com/BAdXt5HTjh — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) March 16, 2019

There are a few people who are shooting down the ankle monitor theory since it appears to be over Clint’s pants and that’s now how they’re placed. It’s unclear if it is, in fact, over the pants of if it’s some sort of scrunching from his pants being pulled up.

Clint’s daughter is all grown up in the trailer scene, which made some believe this scene was well into the future. It’s been four years since Lila Barton appeared on screen in Avengers: Age of Ultron, meaning enough time has passed for her to grow to this new height.

Some theories also believe the girl in the trailer is Kate Bishop, the character who takes on the role of Hawkeye after Clint Barton. This is one of the more unlikely guesses since the rest of Clint’s family appears to be in the background enjoying a picnic on their large family farm.

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26.