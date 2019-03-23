Miley Cyrus Fans Believe A Drake Collaboration May Be Coming Soon, Here’s Why

Could more collaborations be on the horizon for Miley Cyrus? Fans are buzzing over the singer’s Instagram post on Friday evening, in which she mentioned Drake. Many are speculating that Cyrus could be hinting at new music involving the Canadian rapper, E! News reported. Although Cyrus has not confirmed when a new album will be officially released, she has teased in the past that her new music will explore several genres, which could mean working with a variety of other artists.

The steamy photo on Cyrus’s Instagram feed shows the 26-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer standing in a pool wearing a pink bikini. She accessorized with several chains, rings, and earrings, and her hair was slicked back as she posed with her eyes closed and a sly smile. In one hand, Cyrus held a glass chalice filled with water and gently poured the liquid down her stomach.

“Drenching myself in @champagnepapi tears,” the singer captioned the post with water droplet emojis, tagging Drake directly.

The photo currently has over 1 million likes and over 11,000 comments.

Fans immediately assumed the tag meant a collaboration is in the works and expressed their excitement.

“I’m dying right now imagine drake x mc,” one person wrote.

“Omg I can’t wait for this MUSIC,” another user said, according to ET Canada.

Perhaps the tag should be taken with a grain of salt, as the “Malibu” singer also indirectly referenced Cardi B earlier this week. Cyrus shared more Instagram photos from the same shoot at the pool, captioning one photo with Cardi’s “Drip” lyrics.

“Came thru drippin’ (drip drip),” she captioned a photo of herself posing in the pool as someone off-camera brushed back her hair.

Some fans believe the bundle of pool photos may have been taken during a music video shoot, but there is no evidence at the moment to confirm that Cyrus is filming anything. She did address her fans’ eagerness to hear new music in another Instagram photo, though.

“The face I make when y’all rushin me to drop music,” the singer wrote, adding that you “can’t rush perfection.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair in February, Cyrus explained that her new album, which is expected to drop over the summer, is likely going to be “genre-less.”

“There’s psychedelic elements, there’s pop elements, there’s more hip-hop-leaning records. You know, in the same way I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less,” the singer said, adding that the album will be a “mosaic” of all that she’s been before.