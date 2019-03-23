Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt Sizzles In A Red Bra In Newest Snap

American model Martha Hunt — best known on social media for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel — recently treated her 3.1 million Instagram fans to a new racy picture — one which sent temperatures soaring instantly after having been posted.

In the snap, the 29-year-old model was featured donning a red Victoria’s Secret bra that she teamed with a pair of blue denim shorts. Through her risque ensemble, the model flaunted her enviable cleavage which left her fans’ jaws dropped.

Martha let her tresses down and wore a full face of makeup, comprising a coral lipstick, matching blusher and some bronze eyeshadow to accentuate her beautiful, blue eyes. Martha opted for an accessory-free look and looked away from the camera while sitting against the backdrop of a glass window. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

Within less than an hour of having been posted, the picture racked up more than 26,000 likes and 204 comments wherein fans and followers, per usual, showered their favorite model with various compliments. Commenting on the sultry snap, one devout fan — who seemed to be obsessed with the model — wrote that Martha is the cutest model in the world and her beauty has no limits. He also added that whenever he looks at the model, he becomes speechless.

Although the admirer wrote an elaborate comment for Martha, his sentiments were shared by many other male fans who expressed their admiration for the hot model by calling her “extremely hot and sexy,” “the most beautiful Victoria’s Secret model,” and “flawless beauty.” Others complimented the model by posting countless hearts and kiss emojis on the post.

Apart from the picture, Martha also posted a series of Instagram Stories wherein she told her fans that she has a lot of pictures from her newest VS photo shoot but she cannot share it with them.

A few days ago, Martha also shared a video with her fans wherein she could be seen in a pink ensemble. She wore lots of makeup and took the camera near her face to film an up-close footage of herself — a move which did her nothing but favors as fans viewed the video more than 74,000 times and took time out to post close to 300 comments.

Martha has been modeling for more than 11 years now and according to a piece by Byrdie, the model revealed that she practices transcendental meditation to relax her mind.