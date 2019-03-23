Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt Sizzles In A Red Bra In Newest Snap

American model Martha Hunt — best known on social media for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel — recently treated her 3.1 million Instagram fans to a new racy picture, which sent temperatures soaring after it was posted.

In the snap, the 29-year-old model was shown donning a red Victoria’s Secret bra that she teamed with a pair of blue denim shorts. Through her risque ensemble, Marthaflaunted her enviable cleavage, which left her fans’ jaws dropped.

Martha let her tresses down and wore a full face of makeup, comprising a coral lipstick, matching blusher, and some bronze eyeshadow to accentuate her beautiful, blue eyes. Martha opted for an accessory-free look and looked away from the camera while she sat against the backdrop of a glass window. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

Within less than an hour of having been posted, the picture racked up more than 26,000 likes and 200 comments, wherein fans and followers, per usual, showered their favorite model with various compliments. Commenting on the sultry snap, one devout fan — who seemed to be obsessed with the blonde bombshell– wrote that Martha is the cutest model in the world, and her beauty has no limits. He also added that whenever he looks at Martha, he becomes speechless.

Although the admirer wrote an elaborate comment for Martha, his sentiments were shared by many other male fans who expressed their admiration by calling her “extremely hot and sexy,” “the most beautiful Victoria’s Secret model,” and “flawless beauty.” Others complimented Hunt by posting countless hearts and kiss emojis on the post.

Apart from the picture, Martha also posted a series of Instagram Stories, wherein she told her fans that she has a lot of pictures from her newest Victoria’s Secret photo shoot, but she cannot share it with them.

A few days ago, Martha also shared a video with her fans, which showed off a pink ensemble. She wore lots of makeup and took the camera near her face to film up-close footage of herself — a move which did her nothing but favors, as fans viewed the video more than 74,000 times and took time out to post close to 300 comments.

Martha has been modeling for more than 11 years now, and according to a piece by Byrdie, the model revealed that she practices transcendental meditation to relax her mind.