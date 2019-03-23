Lala Kent Explains If She Regrets Being Intimate With James Kennedy

It’s well into Season 7 of Bravo’s megahit Vanderpump Rules, and one of the biggest battles at the forefront of the season lies between former friends Lala Kent and James Kennedy. The two began clashing midway through Season 6, and there doesn’t seem to be much hope for the duo moving forward. In the most recent episode, Lala told James the only successful thing he’s done in his life is sleep with her, which received a lot of backlash from viewers.

The comment from Lala also came up during the Vanderpump Rules After Show. A producer asked Lala if she regretted sleeping with James in the past and her answer was somewhat shocking.

“Um, I don’t regret sleeping with James. That was the night that I pushed Kristen down to the ground. I couldn’t tell my head from my own a** that night. So, I definitely didn’t know what was happening with my cookie,” Lala said. “The only thing I regret is body-shaming Katie.”

James and Lala have both confirmed that they were only intimate with each other one time and that it never amounted to anything more serious. Some viewers and fans probably expected Lala to say she completely regretted sleeping with James, but it’s just not the case. The SUR hostess also remarked that she was 23 at the time and that when you’re at that age, you do “stupid s*** sometimes.” Lala also set the record straight that she wouldn’t do it again but owned up to just being herself at the moment.

During the After Show, producers also inquired if Lala thought James was going to be successful. Lala said she would be shocked if James was ever successful in his DJ career, not because he lacked talent, but because he doesn’t have the drive. The makeup designer said everyone knows James is a talented guy but said he just doesn’t care enough.

“He cares more about sabotaging himself and his work,” she said.

Success is all in how you measure it because James is booking DJ gigs all over the country. The former SUR barback recently FaceTimed with Miley Cyrus after running into Tom Sandoval. James then remarked in an Instagram post that he would be performing with Miley’s sister, Brandi Cyrus, at Washington DC’s Shamrock Fest today. Recently, James performed at gigs in New York City, Cleveland, and Atlanta.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.