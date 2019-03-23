Watch Spain Vs. Norway UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

The 2010 World Cup winners Spain try to begin their road back to glory when they face Norway in their first UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match.

After crashing out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Round of 16 and then failing to qualify for the inaugural UEFA Nations League semifinals, 2010 World Cup winners Spain hope to take the first step on their road back to glory when they field what is expected to be younger, “new look” side. According to Goal.com, they will take on a spirited but likely overmatched Norway team to open the UEFA 2020 European Championships qualifying round for both teams. La Roja will be without several mainstays, including Isco, Koke, and Thiago Alcantara, when they take to the pitch for the match that will live stream from Valencia.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Spain vs. Norway UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group F match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at the 49,500-seat Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia, Spain, on Saturday, March 23. In Norway, which lies in the same time zone as Spain, the live stream will also begin at 8:45 p.m.

In the United States, kickoff will take place at 3:45 Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific. And in the United Kingdom, the Group F showdown gets started at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, March 24.

Norway Manager Lars Lagerback said simply that “nothing is impossible” regarding the fact that his team, ranked 46th in the world on the FIFA table, faces ninth-ranked Spain, as quoted by The Standard, but Spain boss Luis Enrique says that he is trying to “build a new team.”

“There are not many players left who have won titles with Spain and now we’re looking to win new titles,” Enrique said on Friday, as quoted by Marca.com. “Winning titles is hard, though. We need to build a new team and achieve good results, something that only comes with time.”

To watch a live stream of the Spain vs. Norway UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group F duel, use the stream provided by WatchESPN, the free streaming service provided by sports conglomerate ESPN, included with most cable or satellite provider subscriptions, or on the WatchESPN app for mobile devices, as well as set-top streaming boxes such as the Roku and Apple TV.

Another way to watch the Spain vs. Norway UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier showdown live stream online from Valencia, Spain is to log into streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Spain vs. Norway UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match streaming live on their TV sets.

To view the Spain vs. Norway UEFA Euro 2020 Mestalla Stadium game live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those “over-the-top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods, and prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Spain-Norway Group A game streamed live at no charge.

In the Spain, TVE La 1 has the live stream while in Norway, a live stream of the 2020 UEFA Euro qualifier against Spain will be carried by TV 2 on the channel’s streaming service.

Throughout much of Africa, Super Sport streams the game, while in the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will be the main live streaming source. For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a more comprehensive list of live stream sources for Spain vs. Norway in countries around the world, visit the Live Soccer TV site.