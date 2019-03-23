‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says When Hulk Will Finally Appear

The theory suggests the Hulk is too scared to come out with Thanos still lurking.

One of the biggest surprises in Avengers: Infinity War was the Hulk’s inability to appear after the movie’s opening scenes. After Thanos boarded the Asgardian refugee ship in the film’s intro, the Hulk appeared and battled the Mad Titan one on one in a fist fight. The Hulk was defeated easily by Thanos, who was already wielding one Infinity Stone in his gauntlet. Through dark magic, Heimdall was able to transport the Hulk back to Earth, where he transformed back into Bruce Banner as he smashed down into the Sanctum Sanctorum.

After that, the Hulk was never seen again in the film despite the movie’s trailers suggesting he would. Bruce tried as hard as he good to get the Hulk to come out, but it was to no avail. The Hulk is expected to make his big return in Avengers: Endgame, and one fan theory is suggesting just how that will happen. In the new theory (via Comic Book), Hulk is expected to appear just after Thanos is defeated.

Bruce is suspected to use the Hulkbuster armor in the film as he did in Infinity War, especially after the suit showed up on China’s official poster for the film. As The Inquisitr previously reported, another rumor suggests Thanos will be defeated within the first 20 minutes of the film, which is when the Hulk is suspected to emerge.

The new fan theory speculates that the Hulk is scared to come out because Thanos defeated him so easily, so once the Mad Titan is gone, Hulk will have no issue resurfacing. The theory is quite interesting, but it raises a number of questions while also countering other fan theories.

One of the biggest speculations for Bruce’s character in Endgame is that he is going to take on the persona of Professor Hulk. The character is a perfect mixture of the two characters, and would see the Hulk possessing both superhuman strength and intelligence. It’s likely that only Hulk or Professor Hulk would make an appearance, as having both in the same movie would be a whole lot to take in.

Hulk could appear in the past after the surviving Avengers time travel through the Quantum Realm. It’s almost been confirmed the heroes will travel back to the Battle of New York from the first Avengers film, where Hulk played an integral part in taking down the Chitauri. This might be the only appearance of the big green baddie, and not so much in the present day.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26.