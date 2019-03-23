UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Sandy Derriere, Deep Decolletage In Barely-There Black Bikini

Arianny Celeste is one of the rising stars of Instagram, frequently taking to the popular social media platform to wow her audience with sultry snapshots which never fail to disappoint. Whether she is rocking a skimpy beach bikini or showing off some of her best moves at the gym, the entertainer and model knows exactly how to send pulses racing and temperatures soaring.

In her most recent Instagram picture, Arianny can be seen striking a coquettish pose while wearing a barely-there black string bikini. Sitting on a red railing, her toned thighs and curvaceous derriere are on full display. Also visible is a small tattoo on her ribcage, one in the shape of a diamond. This bit of ink draws the eye of her audience towards her ample assets, her breasts bound up in the pitch black, thin fabric, revealing nearly everything.

The American model opted to accessorize her look with a beautifully ornate metal choker, with dangling silver beads attached to it. Arianny also wore a bracelet on each wrist — one beadwork, one metal. Her makeup look was on point as well, long lashes and perfectly sculpted brows framing her famous brown eyes. Her iconic chestnut tresses were damp and slicked back from the surf, and she tousled them loosely with her right hand. A bit of sand can be spotted on her backside, indicating that the beach can’t be all that far away.

In the caption of the image, Arianny Celeste hinted that this sexy snap was part of her 2019 calendar, and she further encouraged her fans and admirers to check out the link in her bio. Giving a shout-out to the gorgeous state of Hawaii — presumably where this sweltering snapshot was captured — she made more than a few Instagram users jealous.

Racking up over 26,000 likes in addition to 250-plus comments in a mere matter of hours, it’s clear that the UFC ring girl has cultivated a sizable and dedicated fan base. Responding to her share, one user wrote, “So hot and beautiful,” while a second social media fan simply quipped “smokeshow” followed by a litany of flame emojis and kiss emojis.

Arianny Celeste is making waves all over the internet, recently having been profiled by Mandatory, who dubbed the brunette bombshell “the MMA promotion’s [UFC] most popular octagon girl.”

One thing is for certain: Arianny Celeste is a multi-talented woman who is as comfortable beside the cage as she is beside the beach. Her natural sex appeal and tantalizing good looks are complimented by a feisty personality and a peerless work ethic — and her fans simply can’t wait to see what she will share with them next.