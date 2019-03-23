‘Avengers: Endgame’ Cast Members No One Saw Coming

Old friends and enemies have been confirmed to return to 'Avengers: Endgame' despite some of them being deceased.

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame is just over a month away and hints about the cast are being slowly revealed over time. While a good chunk of everyone’s favorite heroes were dusted away at the end of Infinity War, some of them are expected to return even though they are technically dead. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) might have been decimated, but they are on the official IMDB cast list for the film. These appearances don’t come as much of a surprise, but some other former Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are also listed and are much more of a shock.

According to the Avengers: Endgame IMDB page, and confirmed by Looper, some deceased characters will be making a comeback come April 26. This will likely be due to time travel and how the Avengers interact with them in the past.

One of the biggest characters set to return is the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) from Doctor Strange. After her death in the solo film, Stephen Strange became the guardian of the Time Stone and a Master of the Mystic Arts. The Ancient One will likely be interacted with in the past to shed some sort of light to the Avengers on finding out how to reverse the effects of the snap.

Marvel Studios

Another big shock comes in the return of Crossbones (Frank Grillo). The popular MCU villain only had a brief appearance in Captain America: Civil War but it looks like he’ll pop up in Endgame. Grillo had a much bigger part in Captain America: Civil War before he took on the moniker of Crossbones, serving as secret HYDRA agent Brock Rumlow. Grillo confirmed himself that he would be returning in some sort of flashback scene, but noted it wasn’t anything major.

Wong (Benedict Wong) is also listed on the Endgame cast, but his current state is still unknown. Wong played a large part in several of Infinity War‘s opening scenes where he describes the Infinity Stones and their powers to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo.) Wong also helps the men fight against Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian after they land in New York. Wong’s journey ends there after he tells Banner he is returning to guard the Sanctum, but it’s never revealed if he is dusted away or not.

Marvel Studios

Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and her mother Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) are confirmed for Endgame as well, despite being dusted in the end-credits of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Interestingly enough, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) is not on the confirmed cast list at this time, meaning his appearance would be a total surprise.

There are plenty of characters still not listed on the IMDB cast list, including Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Groot (Vin Diesel), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Vision (Paul Bettany.) The latter three died from causes before the snap happened, meaning their appearances in the upcoming film could only happen through time-travel, and not in some Soul World as the others are expected to appear.

To see just who makes it into Endgame, catch the film when it premieres on April 26.