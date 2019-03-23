Daytime Emmys 2019: Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Becomes First Facebook Watch Show To Be Nominated

Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show Red Table Talk hit a historic milestone as the first digital series to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy.

Pinkett Smith hosts the popular web show on Facebook Watch alongside her daughter Willow, 18 and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 64. According to People, the show is nominated in the informative talk-show category. The show, which debuted in May 2018, is competing against longtime shows NBC’s Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda and syndicated programs Access Live, The Dr. Oz Show, and Rachael Ray. The news of the nomination was announced on Wednesday and Pinkett Smith wrote about her excitement for the nod on her Instagram account earlier this week.

“Thank you to everyone that supports @redtabletalk,” the Girls Trip star wrote. Our RTT family has become such a joyful part of our lives. Thank you to the Emmy committee @televisionacad for embracing … the new. We appreciate you. Congrats to all the nominees.”

The show was a brainchild of the longtime actress, who wanted to create a platform for women to have important conversations with one another from the perspective of three different generations. Red Table Talk discusses issues pertaining to race, domestic violence, feminism and the actress’s high-profile marriage to husband Will Smith. The series is currently Facebook Watch’s most popular original series. It was announced earlier this month that the series received an order for 20 more episodes and will return in May.

Red Table Talk’s popularity is largely in part to its ability to show a more personal side of celebrities and pop culture. The show has featured celebrity guests like Gabrielle Union, Toni Braxton, Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, Leah Remini, Wale, and Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni. Perhaps the show’s most popular and timely guest was model Jordyn Woods, 21, who is Will’s goddaughter and close family friend. Woods appeared on the show to tell her side of the story in the cheating scandal between her and Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson. During the interview, which brought the series 7.5 million views in the first 24 hours after it premiered, Kylie Jenner’s friend admitted Thompson kissed her during a party at his Los Angeles home, but adamantly denied the relationship went any further.

“I didn’t tell the truth to the people that I loved,” she said of why she didn’t tell the Kardashian/Jenner clan immediately after the kiss happened. “Not because of malicious intent, but because I was just scared.”

Throughout the interview, the Set It Off actress told Woods that she can empathize with the influencer feeling targeted by the media because of her race, per People.

“You know, being a black woman in the game for so long as I’ve been, just seeing that without people even having heard your side and just not giving the benefit of the doubt,” Pinkett Smith said. “It just always seems like it’s so easy to just target black women and put everything on us — even if there’s other people involved.”