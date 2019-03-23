Lisa Rinna’s Daughter, Delilah Feels ‘Horrible’ For Close Pal Olivia Jade Amid Shocking USC Admissions Scandal

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star's daughter is close friends with the fallen YouTube star.

The Real Housewives are not immune to the recent college admissions scandal that has been rocking headlines. Delilah Belle Hamlin, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin, is reportedly upset that her close friend, Olivia Jade Giaunilli, has been linked to the embarrassing scandal, a source told Hollywood Life.

After it was alleged that Olivia’s celebrity parents, designer Mossimo Giuanulli and Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin, paid a $500,000 bribe to get both Olivia and their other daughter, Isabella, into USC as fake recruits for the crew team, the YouTube star has been blasted by former fans. Not only is Olivia Jade reportedly done with her college days at USC, but she lost her lucrative endorsement deals with Sephora and TRESemmé. Olivia, who boasts more than 1.9 million followers on her video channel alone, hasn’t posted a YouTube video since a few days before the scandal broke last week.

According to the Hollywood Life insider, Delilah Belle, who counts Olivia Jade as a “close friend,” cannot believe that Olivia is involved in “this embarrassing mess,” especially since a college education was not a priority for her. The insider noted that Delilah Hamlin feels bad for her friend who had already proven that she didn’t need a college degree to make a massive income.

“Delilah was well aware of how successful and dedicated Olivia has been with her beauty and modeling career, so Delilah is surprised that Olivia’s mom Lori went through so much trouble to get her into college when Olivia had an amazing career already in place.”

The source went on to say that Delilah Belle is so happy that her own mom, Lisa Rinna, didn’t get involved in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, which also involves the daughter of actress Felicity Huffman, and her husband, Shameless star William H. Macy. Delilah Belle Hamlin had planned to study criminal psychology at NYU in early 2018, but took a gap year instead.

“She feels horrible for Olivia and is so relieved that, when it comes to integrity and making good decisions about her future, her mom did not pay anyone off to get her into school,” the insider said of Lisa Rinna’s daughter.

Sources recently told Entertainment Tonight that Olive Jade and Bella Giannulli have a “very tight-knit group of friends who have been there to support them,” and that the support has a necessity, given they have been “attacked” at every turn ever since news of the embarrassing college admissions scandal broke. The insider added Olivia Jade is “so embarrassed she doesn’t even want to go out” and that she is “really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed.”

“She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn’t enough,” the ET source said of Olivia Jade. “Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career. Now she’s devastated because everything she built imploded before her eyes.”

Meanwhile, in addition to Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah, RHOBH star Kyle Richards has weighed in on the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Richards told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that she was “shocked” by the scandal, which involved her friend Lori Loughlin.

“We know a lot of people in that circle and it was really shocking today,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. “Everyone’s talking about it today, you know, in our world and our circle. Until today, [I] had never heard this ever existed. Maybe I’m naive. I didn’t even know that existed.”

Richards’ daughter, Sophia Umansky, later clapped back at an online troll who asked if her wealthy parents bribed their way to get her into George Washington University last year.