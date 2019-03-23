Jordyn Woods Goes Braless Under Plunging Blazer, Flaunts Thighs In Skimpy Skirt During Fancy Night Out

The brunette bombshell left nothing to the imagination as she stepped out in a skin-baring outfit on Friday night.

She may be persona non grata in the Kardashian household, but Jordyn Woods still has admirers of her own. As such, paparazzi flock the scene whenever she makes a public appearance. While the gorgeous model hasn’t been seen out much since the recent cheating scandal that linked her to NBA heartthrob Tristan Thompson – now ex-boyfriend of Jordyn’s former boss, Khloe Kardashian – the buxom brunette certainly turned heads on Friday night, The Daily Mail is reporting.

According to the media outlet, Jordyn was spotted last night in Los Angeles in what was arguably the model’s big return to the party scene after having kept a low profile for several weeks. Given her long absence from the public eye, the curvaceous bombshell made sure that everyone would notice her.

For one thing, Jordyn chose to dine at the swanky Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, a known celebrity hot-spot and a heaven for paparazzi. On top of that, she flaunted her internet-famous curves in a skin-baring ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

For her fancy night out, Jordyn slipped into a tighter-than-skin black velvet two-piece, one that featured a cropped blazer with a plunging neckline and a dangerously short miniskirt with a front zipper and a high slit. In a series of photos published today by The Daily Mail, the model nearly busts out of her curve-hugging blazer, showing off some major cleavage. Meanwhile, her thigh-skimming skirt puts her curvy legs on full display, flaunting her voluptuous frame without inhibition.

Jordyn Woods returns to the party scene in plunging top and miniskirt since Tristan Thompson cheating scandal https://t.co/Nf5ZDUOuAA — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 23, 2019

The photos revealed that Jordyn teamed up her skimpy outfit with a pair of sheer black tights. She added height to her frame with a pair of elegant black heels and accessorized with silver medium-sized hoop earrings and a couple of gold bracelets.

Her form-fitting top could barely contain her busty assets, giving an ample view of her generous decolletage. In addition, the cropped blazer flashed a glimpse of the top of her tights, which peeked out above the minuscule skirt.

Jordyn proudly showcased her curvy thighs in the tiny miniskirt, being unapologetically herself as she strutted her stuff in West Hollywood. Despite her extremely revealing ensemble, the 21-year-old stunner seemed completely at ease as she made her way into the upscale eatery under the flashing lights of the paparazzi cameras – and even gave a discreet thumbs up before heading into the restaurant.

Her jaw-dropping public appearance came shortly after the former BFF of billionaire Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram page to announce that she would be jetting off to London next week to promote her new Eylure lash collection with Superdrug, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Despite being shunned by the Kardashians after her highly mediatized fling with Thompson, Jordyn has managed to keep her contract with Eylure and still has a modeling job to fall back on. As The Inquisitr previously reported, prior to the cheating rumors transpiring in the media, the gorgeous brunette was a very successful model for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American clothing brand. Now, Jordyn is reportedly happy that she was able to hang on to her makeup endorsement deal with Eylure and plans to focus on her career for the time being, as recently covered by The Inquisitr.