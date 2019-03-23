Adele And Jennifer Lawrence Hit The Town To Crash NYC Gay Bar

Fans at a New York City gay bar were stunned to see multi-Grammy winner Adele and Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence playing drinking games alongside them.

People reports that the two stars were seen at the Pieces bar in Greenwich Village on Friday partying with the boisterous crowd to celebrate Lawrence’s recent engagement to Cooke Maroney. Lawrence, 28, wore a tan, sleeveless turtle neck with a messy bun and Adele, 30, sported a black coat, black t-shirt and leggings. The newly engaged actress and the mother of two spent the night playing drinking games hosted by drag queens and mocking each other’s drinking capabilities. The night was reportedly documented through video and were shared on social media. Other attendees at the LGBTQ-friendly space also tweeted about how shocked they were to be partying alongside two prominent figures.

“I just partied with Jennifer Lawrence and Adele…. I am speechless,” one follower wrote.

“Randomly getting turnt with JeLaw and Adele. NBD,” another chimed.

The singer also reportedly got on stage as the night progressed and introduced herself as a “stay at home mom.” The 21 artist has been M.I.A. musically since her album, 25. She has rarely been seen out and about since settling down with her husband, Simon Kinecki, and their son-Angelo, 6. While she has had sporadic performances at standalone events, she hasn’t confirmed that she will be returning to the music scene with a new single or album.

Jennifer drunkenly tackled Adele for losing a drinking game. ???? https://t.co/1XdtKV1ELx — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) March 23, 2019

The two friends reportedly met at the 2013 Academy Awards, where Adele took home an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Skyfall” and Lawrence took home a trophy for Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook. Since then, the pair have been spotted on outings together including dinners and the 2018 Women’s March.

The Hunger Games star opened up about her friendship with the “Hello” singer in a 2016 essay for Time magazine. She describes their 2013 meeting and said seeing a more personal side of the private artist was like taking a “peek behind the Great Oz’s curtain.” She also remembers being incredibly moved by her after listening to 21 and how honored she is to call her a friend today.

“She’s an extremely private person, so I will do my best to honor her privacy,” Lawrence said. “But we all see her success. Her undeniable talent and beauty. But what you don’t see is what a wonderful mother she is. What a wonderful partner and friend she is. That she makes her son’s Halloween costumes. Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she’s also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful.”