Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man Noir Could Be Getting His Own ‘Into The Spider-Verse’ Spin Off

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse recently won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. The box office and critical success of the film has rejuvenated life into the Spider-Man franchise for Sony Pictures, whose last attempt at the character on their own with Amazing Spider-Man 2 didn’t do too well. While the live-action Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is shared with Marvel Studios as part of their Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Sony has the freedom to do whatever they want with the animated universe, and it seems that they are.

A new report from We Got this Covered states that Sony is now developing a spin-off of Into The Spider-Verse, with a solo movie for Spider-Man Noir, one of the supporting characters seen in Into The Spider-Verse, voiced by Nicolas Cage.

Spider-Man Noir was originally introduced back in 2009 when Marvel Comics put out a line of comics with the Noir brand. Other stories and issues included Noir version of characters such as X-Men, Daredevil, Iron Man, Wolverine, Punisher and a few others. The stories were treated with a very dark and noir style, which saw fan favorite characters go darker in adventures that were more gritty than their usual fare. The comics were also drawn in black and white as well, explaining why Spider-Noir is monochromatic in the new film.

A solo Spider-Man Noir movie could be interesting, but it’s not without concerns. In Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, the character was one of the multiple Spider-Men from different universes who were pulled into Miles Morales’ (Shameik Moore) universe, who also helped Miles and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) save the multiverse. Voiced by the iconic actor Nic Cage, Spider-Man Noir was one of the best parts about Into The Spider-Verse. The gun-toting character’s deadpan and unintentional comedy added to the more casual laid back nature of the other characters. Given the darker world that he hails from, his gruff exterior seemed to be used for comic relief in this movie. So it should be interesting to see how the character is received in his own universe, where everything else around him is just as serious and gritty as he is supposed to be. But if Nic Cage returns for the voice, Sony could have another hit on their hands.

Sony has already been confirmed to be developing a sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse, as well as an all-female spin-off featuring Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is now out on Blu-ray and DVD.