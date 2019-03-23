Family Of R. Kelly’s Girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, Reportedly Fears That He’ll Take Her To Dubai

R. Kelly, the popular R&B singer who was recently arrested for sexual misconduct, has been seeking permission from the court to travel overseas so that he can work. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he specifically wants to go to Dubai, the largest city in the United Arab Emirates. But his requests have reportedly alarmed the family of one of his “girlfriends,” Joycelyn Savage. They fear that he will take her to UAE and never return because the country does not have an extradition treaty with the United States, The Blast reports.

As Revolt reported at the time, Savage’s family made headlines in 2017, when they held a press conference during which they claimed that Joycelyn was being held against her will by the singer. That press conference took place the day after Buzzfeed News published a lengthy article, which alleged that Kelly was keeping a harem of sex slaves who had been brainwashed into fulfilling his every whim. But in an interview with TMZ, Savage insisted that she was in a “relationship” with Kelly of her own free will.

In the aftermath of his indictment and arrest, there have been attempts to arrange a meeting between Savage and her family through his team. But those efforts haven’t been successful, because they could not agree on a meeting place. As The Inquistr reported, plans for an impending meeting were recently canceled, as Savage wanted to meet them in Chicago, while Savage’s family wanted her to leave Chicago to meet them at her grandmother’s house — Joycelyn’s grandmother currently suffers from cancer.

Kelly was charged with ten counts of felony sexual abuse, Vulture notes. The indictment followed the airing of an extensive documentary on Lifetime, which detail the allegations levied against him. After his arrest, the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer gave a bizarre interview with veteran journalist Gayle King, in which he denied committing any of the crimes that he’s been accused of.

R. Kelly asks judge to let him travel out of the country to perform https://t.co/7q7hlf0SMx pic.twitter.com/UwmvFfpNVJ — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) March 20, 2019

“I’m very tired of all of the lies,” he said at one point, as Vibe reports. “I’ve been hearing things, and you know, and seeing things on the blogs, and you know, you know, I’m just tired.”

He also claimed that the women featured in the documentary had made up their stories about him because they wanted to profit from his celebrity.

“All you have to do is push a button on your phone and say so and so did this to me, R. Kelly did this to me, and if you get any traction from that, if you’re able to write a book from that, if you’re able to get a reality show…” he said.