NeNe Leakes Says That Husband Gregg’s Cancer Diagnosis Could Be Karma For Cheating

NeNe Leakes opened up in a recent vlog about her internal struggle coping with her husband’s stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis, saying that she worries that his could be payback for the time that he cheated on her. In a candid video on her YouTube channel called “Life of NeNe,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta Star talked about her “breakdown” that caused her to question why the difficult things in her life have happened.

The 51-year-old said that she had recently seen the episode where she and Gregg discussed his cancer diagnosis, which caused her to “crumble.”

Three months ago, Nene revealed that Gregg had been unfaithful to her and she contemplated divorcing him. The pair have been married since 1997 and have two kids: Brentt and Bryson. The couple separated and later divorced in 2010 and then remarried in 2013.

In early November last year, NeNe revealed that Gregg was diagnosed with cancer and that she was being thrust into the role of caretaker. She later announced that he had stage 3 colon cancer.

“As a caretaker, you start — it depends on where your relationship is. You look at the person and think about, you know people love to say, ‘Karma is a bitch’ and karma this and karma that,” she said in the video. “You look at the person and be like, ‘I wonder if it’s that karma?’ Now, that ain’t right, right? But you’re human.”

NeNe also opened up about her challenges with helping her husband. In November, she tweeted that Gregg was being mean to her as she was trying to help him and that he was painting her as the bad guy. She says that she feels like being the one who is always giving has drained her and she wants people to reach out with support to her.

She added that the emotional trauma caused her to question why her husband may have gotten the disease.

“You look at the person and say, ‘You did so many different things to me. Is this the payback?’ You hope not.” She said, “‘Maybe you’re getting it back from that time you cheated on me.’ You don’t ever know.”

Despite the rocky road and her feelings of being neglected during the challenging period, NeNe says that she and Gregg have no plans to separate. As The Inquisitr previously reported, NeNe said that she is doing the best she can and that both of them are learning how to deal with cancer as they go.

Gregg also opened up, saying that she had done her best and any blame was on him.