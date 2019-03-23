‘This Is Us’ Fans Get An Invitation To Randall & Beth’s Wedding

The embattled couple get a showcase with the episode 'R&B.'

This Is Us fans are cordially invited to the wedding of Randall Pearson and Bethany Clark. In the penultimate episode of the NBC drama, titled “R&B,” fans will get the entire backstory of Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his future wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) — and that includes their first date and their wedding.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us executive produce Isaac Aptaker teased the Randall-Beth-centric episode by saying, “This Randall and Beth episode is exclusively Randall and Beth. Other characters are in it, but only in the context of Randall and Beth’s relationship.”

While This Is Us producers have put a pin in all other storylines — including the heartbreaking Kate-Toby premature baby story — Aptaker says Randall and Beth’s rocky relationship will play out from the beginning, with some scenes that may even surprise viewers.

“We will see Randall and Beth on their wedding day, which is something that we’ve been wanting to show for a really long time. We’re going to see Randall and Beth’s engagement and their wedding day, and neither of them go exactly as you expect for such a loving couple.”

Viewers last saw Randall and Beth ready to face off over their ongoing battle regarding their new careers. Their argument will ultimately set the stage for a walk down memory lane on the next episode of This Is Us.

Diehard This Is Us fans may recall that last month, cast members Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz (Kate), Justin Hartley (Kevin), and Mandy Moore (Rebecca) were spotted filming the wedding scene.

Pop Sugar posted photos of Watson wearing an off-white gown and glittering tiara. The Daily Mail reported that Mandy Moore wore her longer Rebecca wig, circa the earlier 2000s era, and an elegant jade dress to shoot the wedding scenes, while Chrissy Metz wore a floor-length navy dress with a green jacket and moccasins. Metz also carried tulips in her hand. Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley wore black suits with bow ties for the wedding scene.

This Is Us fans have seen a major change in Randall and Beth’s once-loving relationship. While the pair used to be “couple goals,” flash-forward scenes on the NBC drama have hinted that they may not be together in the future, especially since future Randall does not appear to be wearing his wedding ring.

Still, when asked if this Pearson marriage is doomed, Aptaker recently told Deadline, “I’m not going to confirm or deny, but they are a very, very loving couple. They have such a history together.”

You can see a promo for the This Is Us episode “R&B” below.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.