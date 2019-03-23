Ashlee Simpson Has Baby Fever After Seeing Sister Jessica’s Third Child

Ashlee Simpson Ross may be ready for baby number three after seeing sister Jessica with her new baby, Birdie Mae Johnson.

The singer and spoke to the Daily Pop with her husband Evan Ross and gushed about her experience seeing her new niece for the first time, per People.

She revealed to the show that meeting the “Take My Breath Away” singer’s third child made her want more of her own. Ashlee currently is a mother of two and has one son with ex-husband Pete Wentz, Bronx Mowgli, 10, and daughter with Ross, Jagger Snow, 3.

“Oh my gosh, she is so cute,” she said of her new niece. “[Everyone is] amazing, so great. The kids were so cute — Jessica’s kids with their little baby sister. I’m not pregnant but it definitely gave me the [baby] fever a little bit.”

The fashion designer and singer, 38, welcomed their daughter into the world on March 19 with her husband Eric Johnson. The two have two other children — Maxwell Drew, 6, and Ace Knute, 5. Simpson’s baby girl reportedly weighed in at 10 pounds, 13 ounces. The “These Boots Are Made for Walking” songstress announced the birth of her daughter via Instagram two days later to share with her 4.6 million followers. In the post, she shows a black and white photo of her older daughter meeting her little sister.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” she wrote.

The Simpson clan has always been close as their families have expanded, going on trips together and hanging out at each other’s houses. Jessica has often shared photos of the cousins spending time together and Ashlee even hosted her sister’s baby shower in January with their mother, Tina. The shower was floral-themed and had a neon sign that read “Birdie’s Nest,” making it the first time Jessica publicly shared the name of her child. Jessica wore a white lace dress and lace robe with a decadent flower crown. At the time, she dropped little hints at the name of her daughter, including a menu at the event titled “a little birdie told me.” According to People, the Dukes of Hazzard actress also encouraged her guests to “stuff your beaks” to go along with the bird theme.

“It was a great day. Jessica is feeling very loved,” a source revealed to People at the time. “She felt very loved, surrounded by her closest friends and her mom and her sister.”