‘This Is Us’ Producers Say Fans May Have Not Seen The Last Of Kevin & Sophie

The on-and-off lovebirds seemingly found closure in the present day, but the future is wide open.

This Is Us has a lot of couples to ship, but one duo’s ship may not have completely sailed. On the most recent episode of the NBC hit, it may have appeared that Kevin (Justin Hartley) finally found closure with his on-and-off ex Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), but producers say we may not have seen the last of the number one Pearson son’s former plus one.

On the This Is Us episode “Don’t Take My Sunshine Away,” a struggling Kevin seemingly got closure with Sophie after running into her in New York City. After finding out that she is happily engaged, he later sent her and her Billy Joel lovin’ man front row tickets to the singer’s Madison Square Garden residency. This as he found out that his current lady, Zoe (Melanie Liburd) doesn’t ever want to have kids. Sophie’s parting words to Kevin were a reminder that he always gets what he wants. Now fans wonder if Kevin’s ticket gift to Sophie was a message that what he really wants is kids — and her.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us executive producer Elizabeth Berger revealed that Kevin’s history with Sophie — his childhood sweetheart, first kiss, and eventual wife — can’t be wrapped up in a New York minute.

“This has been someone that’s been in his life and been so meaningful to him from almost the very beginning. It’s hard to walk away from seeing her and let that feeling go immediately. So, as with everything, every character in our show that we bring back, you never know really if you’ve seen the last of them, and I think it’s safe to assume that this made a meaningful impression on him.”

This Is Us Executive Producer Isaac Apatker added that beneath the surface, Kevin’s thoughtful gesture could be Kevin trying to make sure Sophie knows he really is a great guy, “because who knows, one day?”

While the This Is Us producers confirmed fans won’t see any more of Sophie in season 3, they did not rule out more appearances by Alexandra Breckenridge in future seasons of the show. Aptaker even added, “If people are hungry for more Sophie and Kevin, that’s a good thing.”

Of course, in order for Kevin to end up with Sophie again someday, a few things will have to happen. Not only will she have to end things with her new love, Grant, but Kevin and Zoe will have to call it quits.

The “Don’t Take My Sunshine Away” episode was the first time Alexandra Breckenridge’s character Sophie was seen on This Is Us in more than a year.

Last year, Aptaker told Glamour, “We’ve seen the last of Sophie for this season. Going forward, who’s to say?”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.