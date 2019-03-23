Robert Kraft ‘Surprised And Disappointed’ Judge Denied Request To Keep ‘Graphic’ Spa Video From Going Public

Robert Kraft’s motion to have an allegedly graphic video of his trip to a Florida spa was denied by a judge this week, leaving the legal team for the New England Patriots owner “surprised and disappointed.”

Kraft was one of more than a dozen charged with visiting a series of Florida spas that officials say were actually a front for prostitution. Authorities said they had Kraft on tape paying for sex services from one of the spa employees, and the Patriots owner had filed a motion to keep the video from being released.

As the New York Post reported, the motion was denied, and Kraft’s legal team spoke out against the decision. His lead attorney, William Burck, said that because the video is alleged to contain “private moments” between Kraft and the spa employee, they believe it should have been withheld from the public.

“We put in a motion for a protective order of the evidence in this case, a standard request in any case to keep evidence protected until trial – especially since the video evidence supposedly contains private moments between [two or more] people,” Burck said. “We’ve been surprised and disappointed that the state attorney did not sign on to the protective order, because it is a standard procedure in a criminal case. They declined to agree to the protective order.”

Along with many of the others charges in the Florida prostitution bust, Kraft declined to accept a plea deal with prosecutors that would have dropped the solicitation of prostitution charge in exchange for an acknowledgment that he would have been found guilty had the matter gone to trial.

Kraft has maintained his innocence after facing charges of soliciting prostitution, a misdemeanor offense. But on Sunday he released a statement apologizing for the arrest, saying he hurt and disappointed his family, friends, co-workers, and the team’s fans. As NBC Sports noted, Kraft had been mostly silent since his arrest last month, issuing statements through his legal team and through court motions.

Kraft is also still awaiting discipline from the NFL for his arrest. Even if Kraft does not end up being convicted of any of the charges, the NFL still has leeway to punish players and team personnel, and has said that team management and owners are held to a higher standard than players. The league has in the past suspended or fined players in domestic violence cases even when charges have been dropped.

Reports: Robert Kraft really doesn't want you seeing video of him getting a hand job https://t.co/4RtdpE60ys pic.twitter.com/erZ7vRSsee — Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 20, 2019

Robert Kraft is set to be arraigned on March 28.