‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Wyatt Begs Sally ‘What About Our Future Together?’

See Taylor & Brooke get physical when fists fly.

The Bold and the Beautiful video spoilers for the week of March 25 promise action as Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) feels betrayed by his girlfriend, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). A promo clip for The Bold and the Beautiful also shows that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) verbal fight will quickly escalate into a physical one.

Ridge’s Sneaky Move

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, reveal that Ridge will make a sneaky move on Wednesday, March 27. He will go behind Wyatt’s back and make Sally an offer that’s difficult to refuse. It seems that the dressmaker saw Sally’s athletic wear designs and thinks that they’re brilliant. He then approaches the redhead before she leaves the company.

“Stay here, think about the offer,” Ridge appeals to Sally. B&B viewers will also remember that head designer Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) has left, and he may even offer Sally a job with more clout.

However, Sally knows that she cannot make this decision by herself. She owes everything that she currently has to her boyfriend. He took her in when she (literally) did not have a cent on her name. She tells Ridge, Brooke, Quinn (Rena Sofer), and Eric Forrester (John McCook) that she’ll “have to discuss it with Wyatt.”

Wyatt Spencer Begs Sally Spectra

Sally will tell her boyfriend about the offer on Thursday, March 28. Wyatt will be stunned that his girlfriend is willing to give up their dreams. He risked his future at Spencer Publishing when he told his father that he would not return without Sally. He also told Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that he wanted him to reboot Spectra Fashions.

“The two of us were going to rebuild the Spectra legacy,” Wyatt pleads.

“What about our future together?”

It appears as if Sally may seriously be considering Ridge’s proposition. She has not received the final word on Spencer Fashions, and she knows that Forrester Creations wants her at all costs. Will she betray Wyatt and stay on at FC?

Brooke & Taylor Get Into A Physical Fight

Brooke is livid. She saw Taylor pull Ridge in for a kiss after telling him that she still loves him. The Inquisitr reports that Brooke will confront Taylor.

“I saw you plant a kiss on Ridge,” she reveals.

Brooke will then edge forward and push Taylor against her forehead. “You’re going to have to go through me first.” Taylor then blocks Brooke’s hand, but The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that the blonde will go for the jugular when she tries to choke the psychiatrist.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.