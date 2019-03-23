Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reportedly Planning Family Vacation Amidst Ongoing Cheating Rumors

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be hoping that the family that vacations together stays together. TMZ reports that the billionaire makeup mogul and her rapper boyfriend are planning a family vacation with their daughter, Stormi, so that they can work on their relationship. The news comes weeks after the same media outlet claimed that Travis and Kylie had a big fight during which she accused him of being unfaithful.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Travis Scott has denied claims that he cheated on the mother of his child. He deleted his Instagram in the aftermath of their alleged fight but has since restored his account. TMZ claimed that he canceled one of his shows to be with Kylie before their fight but a statement from his rep claimed that was untrue as well, maintaining the original explanation that the “Sicko Mode” rapper bailed on the show because he was sick.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” the rep said.

Recently, The Inquisitr also reported that the rapper appeared to try to quell the cheating rumors with a heart eye emoji under one of her sultry Instagram pics. Travis, Kylie, and Stormi were seen dining together at a popular restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday. As TMZ notes, this also seems to have been an attempt to refute the story about Travis’ alleged cheating and to deny any speculation that they’re headed for a breakup.

The news about his alleged infidelity came just as the Kardashian-Jenner family was dealing with reports that Kylie’s longtime friend Jordyn Woods had been flirty with the father of Khloe Kardashian’s child, Tristan Thompson, at his house party. There were also claims that she had been seeing him for a month behind the family’s back.

Jordyn denied that any of that was true during an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, The Inquisitr reported. She admitted that she went to the party against her better judgment and that she sat near him while they were at his house, but she denied sleeping with him. Jordyn confessed that the only time things got physical was when he kissed her the next morning. She maintained, however, that she did not reciprocate the kiss.

There’s no word yet on where Kylie and Travis’ impending vacation will be, but it will likely take place after Travis’ Astroworld tour finishes, TMZ reports. According to his website, Travis’ last concert date will be on June 22.