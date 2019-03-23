Kourtney Kardashian Teases Fans As She Shows Off Her Bare Legs In Sultry Instagram Snap

The mother-of-three showed off her chiseled legs while posing in a sexy black robe by the fireplace.

Kourtney Kardashian has been killing it on social media lately. The 39-year-old reality TV star set Instagram on fire earlier this week after sharing a racy photo in which she went completely nude in a bathtub. The following day, Kourtney slayed in a furry crop top as she flaunted her toned abs in another head-turning Instagram post.

On Friday night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to the popular social media platform once again to drop yet another sizzling snap. The mother-of-three put on a very leggy display as she posed for a sultry snap by the fire, wearing nothing but a black robe.

The very alluring photo saw Kourtney curled up by the fireplace alongside a stack of books. As she sat with her legs akimbo on the beige carpet, the scantily clad fashionista drew all of the attention to her famous curves. Her black robe created a satisfying contrast with her light-toned surroundings, making Kourtney the focal point of the photo.

The KUWTK star surrounded herself with several coffee table books and sat down in front of an open laptop. She appeared to be hard at work studying one thing or another, and even stopped to take notes in a side-spiral notebook that she held in her hand.

The racy snap put Kourtney’s shapely assets on full display. The bodacious TV personality flaunted her long, sculpted legs with the confidence and posture of a runway model, while also showing off her buxom curves in the barely tied-up robe. Her seductive attire featured a plunging neckline, flashing a hint of the sheer black bra that she had on underneath.

The KUWTK star donned a face full of makeup, which included dark eyeshadow, black eyeliner, plenty of mascara, and a touch of nude lipstick. She wore her long raven tresses with a mid-part, letting her luscious mane flow down her shoulders in loose waves.

Kourtney let her outfit speak for itself, choosing to forgo any flashy accessories. However, she did show her acute sense of style by matching her nail polish to the color of her robe, both on her fingers and toes.

In the photo caption, Kourtney teased their fans with an update on her forthcoming beauty and lifestyle brand, Poosh, promising that she would have more to show off next week.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kourtney decided to follow in the footsteps of her siblings and start off her own brand. The socialite broke the news earlier this month with a risqué nude photo posted to her Instagram page and has been busily working to push the Poosh brand on social media ever since.